1970 Dodge Challenger Hides an Unexpected Engine Stamping Error, Full Restoration Required

The 1970 Dodge Challenger was born with no less than nine different engine configurations, with the base unit remaining the 225 (3.6-liter) six-cylinder rated at 145 horsepower.
But in addition to the many other V8 options, including the 440 (7.2-liter) Six-Pack developing 390 horsepower and a 426 (7.0-liter) with 425 horsepower, the 1970 Challenger ended up being offered with a 10th unit as well. A 340 (5.5-liter) V8 Six-Pack was introduced mid-year, this time with a 290-horsepower output.
The Challenger that we have here was born with a 383 (6.2-liter) under the hood, though as eBay seller pistolgrip_70 puts it, the engine and the transmission both left the factory with a stamping error by one number.
We’re not being told if the engine is still running or not, but on the other hand, the car is some 98 percent complete, so no big parts are missing.
There’s the typical rust you can find on a 1970 car, but on the other hand, the photos in the gallery seem to suggest that a restoration process isn’t necessarily impossible. And if the car is indeed as complete as the owner claims, then this Challenger certainly ticks many of the boxes for a solid restoration candidate.
The interior itself doesn’t look that good, and the driver’s seat might need to be completely replaced. The floors also seem to be rather rusty, but a visual inspection should help a potential buyer get a more accurate picture of everything inside.
This Challenger won’t sell for pocket money despite its challenging condition. Since the original engine is still there and the rust hasn’t necessarily invaded the entire body, this Challenger should theoretically be an easy restoration project for anyone already having the missing parts.
This is why the owner expects to get at least $7,500 for this Challenger. You can check it out in person in Texas if you want to inspect everything before the purchase.
