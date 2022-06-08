1970 Citroen DS Found in an Upstate New York Barn After 27 Years, All Original

Citroen officially launched the DS 21 in 1965, but in 1970, this particular model received a massive upgrade that provided the car with Bosch electronic fuel injection.
In many ways, the addition of fuel injection made the DS a very special car, as it was among the first models in the States to get the new system.
One of these rare cars has recently received a second chance after getting out of the barn where it’s been sleeping for close to three decades.
This 1970 Citroen DS was parked in a barn in upstate New York back in 1995, and eBay seller nekollena says the car continues to be entirely original.
On the other hand, the amount of information shared as part of the eBay auction leaves a lot of questions without an answer, especially because it’s pretty much impossible to determine its condition in the first place.
Moreover, it looks like the DS 21 continues to be entirely original with no missing parts. Obviously, this is good news for someone planning a full restoration, but given the lack of details, every potential buyer should just go check it out in person before committing to a purchase.
The Citroen still features the original engine, but on the other hand, it seems to be stuck. This isn’t necessarily unexpected, given the car spent such a long time in a barn, but at this point, it’s obviously impossible to tell if it can be saved or not.
With 43,000 miles (that’s about 69,000 km) on the clock, this DS is certainly an intriguing find that could end up being worth quite a small fortune with the right restoration. But before anyone can even think of buying the car, there’s a lot to find out about it, so maybe going to Gilboa, New York, for a visual inspection is the best option.
The selling price is $5,900, and the Make Offer button has also been enabled.
