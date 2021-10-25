1970 Chevy 454 Rockingham Looks Ready for Alternate Past SS Aero Warrior Battle

Knaus Tabbert’s Carvisio: The Beautiful, Tech-Packed RV of the Future That Never Was

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) History remembers the 1969 Ford Torino Talladega as the first memorable Aero Warrior, followed closely by the similar Mercury Cyclone Spoiler II and both have great motorsport pedigree along with undervalued collectability. Sure, it might be all due to the outrageous design of the Mopar rivals.After all, the Charger Daytona and Superbird weren’t called the “ Winged Warriors ” for nothing. But how about General Motors? Well, Ford, Mercury, Dodge, and Plymouth all created raging wild road cars based on their NASCAR experimentation. They have a charm of their own, but they’re hardly beautiful. Meanwhile, GM didn’t partake in the short-lived aero wars.Until now, that is. Well, it’s not doing it knowingly, but rather as part of Abimelec’s Areallano’s ongoing Hagerty-sponsored “ What If ” series. The pixel master behind the abimelecdesign account on social media gives us another entry into the NASCAR madness. Although, it arrives a little later than imagined. But of course, a CGI reinterpretation of any car wouldn’t have been possible back during the late 1960s.Instead, the virtual artist just wants to know the possible, alternate past result of Chevrolet also jumping into the midst of the aero war party with its own NASCAR entry. And, although it would be quite easy to succumb to the normal temptation of slapping a huge wing on top of a Chevy, the pixel master opts to refrain from major changes and just went for the next best thing – a nose cone.So, taking its name from the North Carolina Speedway, the 1970 Chevrolet 454 Rockingham has the proper front aero to channel the air at high speed, a subtle Buick GSX rear spoiler, as well as “fancy never-seen-before roof-mounted vortex generators.” Naturally, given the moniker, it’s clear the author also wants a rather modern 454 SS-inspired 7.4-liter LS6 V8 tucked under the hood... complete with no less than 450 horsepower!