1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Drag Races 1965 Pontiac GTO, It's Extremely Close

Muscle cars became increasingly more powerful toward the late 1960s, reaching their performance peaks in 1970. But this drag race proves that a 1965 Pontiac GTO was able (and still is) to keep up with a more modern 1970 Chevrolet Camaro.
Redesigned for the second generation, the Camaro came with a 402-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 rated at 375 horsepower in top trim. This Chevy isn't one of those cars, but the "Z28" badges rely on a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) LT1 that packs an almost equally impressive 360 horsepower. Torque comes in at a solid 380 pound-feet (515 Nm).
All that oomph hits the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, which makes off-the-time sprints at the drag strip a breeze.
While significantly older than the Camaro Z28, the 1965 Pontiac GTO is no slouch either. Fitted with a 389-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Tri-Power V8, this Poncho rocks 360 horsepower and 424 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque. That's a bit more torque than the Camaro. But unlike the Z28, the GTO features a four-speed manual transmission, great for row-your-own fun but potentially tricky at the drag strip.
Shot at the 27th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in 2021, the footage shows an extremely close encounter. The first race sees the muscle cars cross the finish line only 0.02 seconds apart, with the GTO taking the win thanks to a better launch at the Christmas tree.
The Camaro brings the score to a tie after the second race by covering the distance in an amazing 13.58 seconds. The GTO is a bit slower this time at 13.80 clicks. The classics line up for a deciding run that sees the Chevy driver score another win, this time around with a 13.6-second pass.
Keep in mind that this series allows certain modifications to the drivetrain, so these cars may no longer be stock. Despite this, they're still evenly matched, as suggested by their factory spec sheet. Hit the play button below to watch one of the most entertaining drag races I've seen in a long time.
All that oomph hits the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission, which makes off-the-time sprints at the drag strip a breeze.
While significantly older than the Camaro Z28, the 1965 Pontiac GTO is no slouch either. Fitted with a 389-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Tri-Power V8, this Poncho rocks 360 horsepower and 424 pound-feet (575 Nm) of torque. That's a bit more torque than the Camaro. But unlike the Z28, the GTO features a four-speed manual transmission, great for row-your-own fun but potentially tricky at the drag strip.
Shot at the 27th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in 2021, the footage shows an extremely close encounter. The first race sees the muscle cars cross the finish line only 0.02 seconds apart, with the GTO taking the win thanks to a better launch at the Christmas tree.
The Camaro brings the score to a tie after the second race by covering the distance in an amazing 13.58 seconds. The GTO is a bit slower this time at 13.80 clicks. The classics line up for a deciding run that sees the Chevy driver score another win, this time around with a 13.6-second pass.
Keep in mind that this series allows certain modifications to the drivetrain, so these cars may no longer be stock. Despite this, they're still evenly matched, as suggested by their factory spec sheet. Hit the play button below to watch one of the most entertaining drag races I've seen in a long time.