1970 Charger V8 Barn Find Has Something Other Than the HEMI Under the Hood

Don't ever tell us genuine barn finds are only found in Forza Horizon these days. We've found one in the flesh in the real world. In Southern California, no less. Take a good look at this 1970 Dodge Charger V8 big block owned lovingly by a 95-year-old man for the last 52 years.
It's found its way to us via a craigslist seller in Fountain Valley, California, looking nearly as fresh as it did when it first rolled into a So-Cal driveway back in the early 1970s. Being a genuine California sun soaker for the last five decades does wonders for rust protection.
Where other classics in colder climates inevitably sacrifice themselves to the rust gods, California dreamers have nuts and bolts that will unscrew just by looking at them when it's time to do a service.
56,849 miles have graced the odometer in this Charger's time on the road. In that time, the carpets and the vinyl roof-topper were replaced with period-correct remanufactured pieces. The listing also indicates that the car has been repainted at least once since the advertisement was added.
Under the hood lies a 383 cubic-inch (6.2-liter) big-block V8 fed through a two-barrel carburetor, mated to a column shifted automatic gearbox. Not the most efficient engine around, but undoubtedly one that will turn heads as you pass down a town street.
Most unrestored classic American cars have interiors that are falling apart, not so with this Charger. Everything from the steering wheel to the dashboard, to the black and grey cloth and vinal combination seat covers. Everything looks ready to make a big smile appear on the next owner's face.
The car can be all yours for $59,550 before taxes and fees. That's not a small amount of money. It's bound to buy you a pretty sweet modern sports car as well. But can any modern car really deliver as many smiles per gallon as this one can? We highly doubt it.
