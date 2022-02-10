1970 Barracuda Parked in a Barn Back in 1994 Lost Its Engine, New Big-Block in the House

It’s hard to find a 1970 Barracuda in a solid condition, but someone on eBay says they have a worthy restoration candidate that could eventually become quite a gem.
A few clicks on the photos in the gallery are enough to let anyone figure out the Barracuda doesn’t come in its best shape. And given it’s been parked in a barn since 1994, this isn’t exactly surprising.
A car sitting for decades typically comes with more or less fatal rust, and this Barracuda obviously requires not only significant metalwork but also some full panel replacements. Again, this isn’t exactly something you couldn’t see coming, especially given the long time it spent in storage.
Now let’s talk a little bit about the engine.
This Barracuda was born with a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. But as you can once again tell from the image gallery, this unit is already gone, and so is the transmission.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean the Barracuda sells without an engine. Seller ez44128 is also offering a 440 (7.2-liter) big-block V8 to the buyer, though it’ll need to be rebuilt. However, this kind of gets the Barracuda a step closer to a restomod, and unless you can easily find a period-correct 318, this is pretty much the best way to go.
The interior is rough, there’s no doubt about it, and it’s hard to tell from the pics just how many big parts are missing. But you should be able to figure this out in person by heading to Chardon, Ohio, where the Barracuda is currently parked.
The auction is already underway, with the top offer currently set at $5,300. Worth knowing is the auction comes without a reserve, which means the Barracuda will certainly have a new owner in approximately 3 days. Obviously, expect the price to go up as we approach the end of the auction.
A car sitting for decades typically comes with more or less fatal rust, and this Barracuda obviously requires not only significant metalwork but also some full panel replacements. Again, this isn’t exactly something you couldn’t see coming, especially given the long time it spent in storage.
Now let’s talk a little bit about the engine.
This Barracuda was born with a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 engine paired with an automatic transmission. But as you can once again tell from the image gallery, this unit is already gone, and so is the transmission.
But this doesn’t necessarily mean the Barracuda sells without an engine. Seller ez44128 is also offering a 440 (7.2-liter) big-block V8 to the buyer, though it’ll need to be rebuilt. However, this kind of gets the Barracuda a step closer to a restomod, and unless you can easily find a period-correct 318, this is pretty much the best way to go.
The interior is rough, there’s no doubt about it, and it’s hard to tell from the pics just how many big parts are missing. But you should be able to figure this out in person by heading to Chardon, Ohio, where the Barracuda is currently parked.
The auction is already underway, with the top offer currently set at $5,300. Worth knowing is the auction comes without a reserve, which means the Barracuda will certainly have a new owner in approximately 3 days. Obviously, expect the price to go up as we approach the end of the auction.