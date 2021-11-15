1970 AAR 'Cuda Barn Find and Rescue: An Old-Timer’s Memory Piece

Barn finds are a 50:50 game of roulette sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. When you get a tip-off, you’re never sure what hides behind the rusty barn. It could be a classic race car in need of love or a rotting pile of junk that will sell for pennies at a wrecking yard. Ryan Brutt knows this too well, so when he stumbled upon an AAR 'Cuda neglected for nearly 40 years, it had to make the cover of his latest 'Muscle Car Barn Finds' book.