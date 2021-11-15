1970 AAR 'Cuda Barn Find and Rescue: An Old-Timer’s Memory Piece

Brutt could hardly believe it when he first bumped into the AAR Cuda. The find completely blew his mind. He first discovered the rare muscle car in a rusty white horse shed in 2016. The classic gem was dusty and forgotten in time. The Cuda had painted gills on the quarter panel, a Rallye dash, and keys still stuck in the ignition.
The 1970 AAR Barracuda had been sitting in a barn for close to 40 years. This gem is an original 340 6-pack 4-speed manual, a third-generation Barracuda produced between 1970 and 1974. The 70s Cuda is a redesign and did not come with the original fastback look, but now came as a traditional coupe and convertible.
The AAR (All American Racers) was a special team led by Dan Gurney. Born in an age of muscle cars, the 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda was an homologation special designed for the track. It came with a 340-cubic inch V8 engine that made a modest 290 hp. It ran on a rear-wheel-drive setup with a 4-speed manual transmission.
1970 Dodge Challenger T/A also used this platform, even though they were Trans-AM rivals. It was initially produced to race the Ford Mustang in SCAA road racing.
The AAR’ Cuda also featured staggered front and rear tires, distinctive strobe side stripes with an AAR decal, a black grille, and a unique trunk lid spoiler.
In August 2020, Brutt met up with the owner of the AAR 'Cuda at the Dubuque Mopar Show in IOWA. The owner had pulled it out of the barn for some much-needed ‘TLC.’ This was the first 'Cuda public appearance at a show.
The owner retained everything keeping it 100% original other than the wheels. Keith, from Noel Automotive, did a check on the car and confirmed the engine is original and has never been out of the frame and that everything else from the seats to the doors was stock.
The AAR 'Cuda had two previous owners before the current one. The first owner had it for a year and a half, and the second one had it for six months before the current owner bought it in 1972.
You are probably wondering why he kept this car in a barn for 40 years. Well, it had a sentimental value. He used it as a daily driver for about 15 years, raced it, and even dated his wife in it for three years. It is a 3,400 lbs memorabilia.
When Brutt asked him what motivated him to restore the Cuda, he was quick to answer that he had just turned 68 and wasn’t getting any younger.
