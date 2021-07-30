3 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS Sounds Amazing on Track, Spits Flames on the Dyno

1969 Triumph TR6C Trophy Sprints to Auction, Flaunts Restored Componentry

Online auctioning sites are always full of pleasant surprises. Here’s one of them. 20 photos



While we’re on this topic, we might as well cut to the chase. As you scroll down the list of live BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions, you’ll eventually run into a 1969 Triumph TR6C Trophy that’s being offered at no reserve. The bike features a youthful layer of Trophy Red paintwork, along with a powder-coated frame for contrast.



Additionally, the wheels were blessed with modern Gold Seal K70 tires from Dunlop under current ownership, while the engine has been refurbished to keep things running smoothly. To be more specific, you’ll find a rebuilt crankshaft, fresh pistons and an electronic ignition setup, as well as new rings and bearings. As of last month, a modern battery was added in preparation for the sale.



The ‘69 MY TR6C



At the front, the Trophy rests on a set of telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are handled by dual Girling shocks. Furthermore, stopping power is conjured by single-leading-shoe drum modules on both ends. Last but not least, Triumph’s old-school icon will tip the scales at a mere 365 pounds (166 kg) before getting filled with the necessary fluids. For the time being, you’ll need just over five grand to become the top bidder – a feat you can achieve before August 3, when the BaT When you ask someone about Triumph ’s most iconic classics, the enduring Bonneville will probably be the first nameplate they point to. Nonetheless, the manufacturer’s TR6 models are an honorable bunch in their own right, so riders with some cash to spare are prone to becoming seriously hyped whenever one such machine goes under the hammer.While we’re on this topic, we might as well cut to the chase. As you scroll down the list of live BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions, you’ll eventually run into a 1969 Triumph TR6C Trophy that’s being offered at no reserve. The bike features a youthful layer of Trophy Red paintwork, along with a powder-coated frame for contrast.Additionally, the wheels were blessed with modern Gold Seal K70 tires from Dunlop under current ownership, while the engine has been refurbished to keep things running smoothly. To be more specific, you’ll find a rebuilt crankshaft, fresh pistons and an electronic ignition setup, as well as new rings and bearings. As of last month, a modern battery was added in preparation for the sale.The ‘69 MY TR6C Trophy comes to life thanks to a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin powerplant, which is paired with a four-speed constant-mesh transmission. TR6C’s air-cooled fiend comes with a single 30 mm (1.2 inches) Amal carburetor and a compression ratio of 8.5:1. When the crank spins at 6,500 revs per minute, the twin-cylinder engine will deliver 42 horses to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.At the front, the Trophy rests on a set of telescopic forks, while rear suspension duties are handled by dual Girling shocks. Furthermore, stopping power is conjured by single-leading-shoe drum modules on both ends. Last but not least, Triumph’s old-school icon will tip the scales at a mere 365 pounds (166 kg) before getting filled with the necessary fluids. For the time being, you’ll need just over five grand to become the top bidder – a feat you can achieve before August 3, when the BaT auction will end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.