1969 Porsche 911E Targa Is a True Matching Numbers, Cared-For California Car

When buying a car, one must be careful to take care of the hardware and keep close all the paperwork. That’s because one never knows when they decide to sell, and every single element that originally came with the vehicle might add a few more dollars to the selling price. And that’s what most collectors do.
Making an extra buck is probably not what this guy from California had in mind when he purchased a Porsche 911E Targa way back in 1969. As far as we can tell, the unnamed Californian just wanted to enjoy his time behind the wheel, while at the same time giving the car all of his love.
What you’re seeing now must be one of the best-looking 911Es from that era, and one that is all original, too. It has all the hardware it initially shipped with, tons of paperwork and accessories, and even photos detailing the car’s exploits over the years - after all, it was driven for close to 86,000 miles (138,000 km) since new.
The 911 has been in possession of a single man for more than half a century. It still wears the original paint and interior trim (Polo Red over black leather), it packs the matching numbers engine and transmission (2.0-liter flat-six and 5-speed manual), and it simply looks stunning. That’s because its owner never drove it in inclement weather, and stored it underneath a cover when he was not using it.
Originally priced at $7,551 and specced with 15-inch Fuchs alloy wheels, a tool kit and travel kit, chrome around the fender, a retractable antenna, and a Blaupunkt Frankfurt radio, the 911E Targa is presently for sale in the lot of one of the major American Porsche connoisseurs, Bruce Canepa.
We’re not being told for how much it is going, but given its condition and the fact that it sells with the original order, delivery and shipping documents, books, tools, travel kit, and targa travel bags, among others, should give you an indication it is not cheap.
