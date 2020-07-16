1969 Pontiac GTO "Two-Face Judge" Is a Widebody Classic

3 Pontiac GTO "Shortie" Is Chopped Muscle Done Right

Ferraris with widebody kits look really cool; no doubt about that. But the best GTO widebody rendering we've ever seen is not a Prancing Horse, but a bucking... Pontiac? 7 photos



It doesn't sound very American, but the GTO later became a muscle car people write pop songs about. The early models are super-desirable and collectible, but we think the 1968 and 1969 GTO hits a nice sweet spot with its wide-faced look.



The Judge writing on the side of the fender is what brought our attention to this rendering by legendary widebody artist



You'll thus get to see how the widebody kit was framed around the super-sexy fenders of the 1969 Pontiac muscle car. Lowered suspension and restomod wheels are a must in this case, but the transformation also adds a spoiler and racing diffuser, cementing this 50-year-old classic in our modern era.



There are other versions of the rendering too. The "Redvil" is red, obviously, and sports a kind of Nascar look. Meanwhile, "Two-Face" plays with the colors a bit and includes a roll cage.



It's believed that the



What's your favorite version of the Pontiac legend that is the GTO? And did anybody in your family have one? Tell us in the comments section.



