1969 Pontiac Firebird Ignored for Years Is a Different Kind of Survivor

In theory, a survivor is the kind of classic car that’s been preserved completely unmolested and entirely original. This makes such a gem a pretty valuable collectible, so it goes without saying many people out there are willing to pay a small fortune for certain models.
This Firebird, however, is the kind of survivor that doesn’t necessarily come in a mint shape but which managed to cope with the test of time in a pretty decent manner.
As anyone can easily tell by simply checking out the photos in the online sale started by eBay seller tintonautowrecking, this Firebird is a project requiring restoration, and as a car that’s been sitting for many years, it comes with the typical metal issues on the floors and in the trunk.
However, the seller guarantees neither are too bad, which should theoretically mean the rust hasn’t managed to cause enough damage to push the body into rust-bucket condition.
The outer rockers are said to be the worst as far as the metal damage is concerned.
Now let’s talk engines.
This Pontiac Firebird doesn’t come with V8 muscle, as it rolled off the assembly lines with a 230 six-cylinder unit paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. Needless to say, a straight-six isn’t necessarily the top choice for people in the restoration business, but the good news is the engine still turns after all these years.
Despite its rather challenging condition, this Firebird isn’t necessarily cheap, and this could end up becoming a roadblock in its dream of making a comeback. The seller hopes to get around $10,000 for this project, but on the other hand, some other offers could also be considered.
If you want to check it out in person, which is the recommended approach anyway, given it’s a project, the Firebird is currently located in South Amboy, New Jersey.
