1969 Plymouth Road Runner Flaunts Massive HEMI Under A12 Six-Barrel Hood

Introduced for the 1968 model year, the Plymouth Road Runner was basically a stripped-down GTX with a 383-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8 as standard. Naturally, it was significantly more affordable than the GTX, which made it popular with the muscle car crowd. The Road Runner moved 44,303 units in its first year on the market before sales soared to more than 80,000 examples in 1969.
The latter turned out to be the nameplate's best year, as muscle car sales dropped dramatically in the early 1970s. More than 50 years later, the 1969 Road Runner is one of the most sought-after vehicles of the golden era. And it's still somewhat affordable due to the high production run. I'm obviously talking about the 383-powered cars because the HEMI and 440 Six-Barrel rigs are a different story.
However, a high factory output also means that many examples have been dumped into junkyards or fallen into disrepair in backyards. Some of these cars got lucky and were rescued and restored to factory specifications, while others morphed into restomods. The red example you see here didn't go through the junkyard ordeal, but it soldiered on with a few mouth-watering upgrades.
If you know your 1969 Road Runners, you probably already noticed the unusual hood scoop. Usually seen on A12 Six-Barrel models, the large scoop sports "HEMI" decals on the sides. That's not a factory feature, and this Road Runner is neither an A12 nor a HEMI. So, what exactly are we looking at here?
Well, this Road Runner left the assembly line with the entry-level 383-cubic-inch V8 under the hood. We know this from the fifth digit in the VIN: it says H, which indicates a 383 powerplant. Six-Barrel cars are identified by an M, while HEMI vehicles show a J in the same sequence. This means that both the A12 hood and the HEMI under it are aftermarket additions.
But I must point out that the engine is not a true-blue 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI. This Mopar packs a massive 528-cubic-inch (8.7-liter) Indy crate engine that delivers 660 horsepower. For reference, the old HEMI generates 425 horses, so it's quite the upgrade. The unit sends all that oomph to the wheels through a four-speed manual and a 4.10-ratio Dana 60 rear end.
The Road Runner was repainted in 2014, and the hue looks a lot like Scorch Red, one of the many colors offered by Plymouth in 1969. According to the seller, the large HEMI was pulled out during the repaint and "freshened up." The powerplant was originally built and installed in 2003.
The seller also mentions that the Road Runner was used as a drag car in the 1980s, which may explain why the original 383 was removed. Fortunately, this isn't a big deal since 383 V8s are common and easy to source if someone decides to return it to factory specs. 1969-model-year 383 cars aren't rare either (except for convertibles). Plymouth built 78,906 of them, and this rig is one of 31,397 coupes produced.
Things would've been completely different in the case of a HEMI or an A12 Six-Barrel (356 and 615 produced with this body style), but I'm pretty sure no one will miss a mundane 383 version. Especially with that monstrous HEMI under the hood.
If it's the kind of sleeper you'd like to parade at car shows, this Road Runner is sitting pretty in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and you can take it home for $54,950. There's also an auction in progress, with the high bid at $47,100 and the reserve still in place.
However, a high factory output also means that many examples have been dumped into junkyards or fallen into disrepair in backyards. Some of these cars got lucky and were rescued and restored to factory specifications, while others morphed into restomods. The red example you see here didn't go through the junkyard ordeal, but it soldiered on with a few mouth-watering upgrades.
If you know your 1969 Road Runners, you probably already noticed the unusual hood scoop. Usually seen on A12 Six-Barrel models, the large scoop sports "HEMI" decals on the sides. That's not a factory feature, and this Road Runner is neither an A12 nor a HEMI. So, what exactly are we looking at here?
Well, this Road Runner left the assembly line with the entry-level 383-cubic-inch V8 under the hood. We know this from the fifth digit in the VIN: it says H, which indicates a 383 powerplant. Six-Barrel cars are identified by an M, while HEMI vehicles show a J in the same sequence. This means that both the A12 hood and the HEMI under it are aftermarket additions.
But I must point out that the engine is not a true-blue 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI. This Mopar packs a massive 528-cubic-inch (8.7-liter) Indy crate engine that delivers 660 horsepower. For reference, the old HEMI generates 425 horses, so it's quite the upgrade. The unit sends all that oomph to the wheels through a four-speed manual and a 4.10-ratio Dana 60 rear end.
The Road Runner was repainted in 2014, and the hue looks a lot like Scorch Red, one of the many colors offered by Plymouth in 1969. According to the seller, the large HEMI was pulled out during the repaint and "freshened up." The powerplant was originally built and installed in 2003.
The seller also mentions that the Road Runner was used as a drag car in the 1980s, which may explain why the original 383 was removed. Fortunately, this isn't a big deal since 383 V8s are common and easy to source if someone decides to return it to factory specs. 1969-model-year 383 cars aren't rare either (except for convertibles). Plymouth built 78,906 of them, and this rig is one of 31,397 coupes produced.
Things would've been completely different in the case of a HEMI or an A12 Six-Barrel (356 and 615 produced with this body style), but I'm pretty sure no one will miss a mundane 383 version. Especially with that monstrous HEMI under the hood.
If it's the kind of sleeper you'd like to parade at car shows, this Road Runner is sitting pretty in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and you can take it home for $54,950. There's also an auction in progress, with the high bid at $47,100 and the reserve still in place.