1969 Plymouth Hemi Road Runner Is a Fabulous Survivor, Costs a Fortune

Introduced in 1968 to bridge the gap between the entry-level Belvedere and the upscale GTX, the Plymouth Road Runner was seen, for many years, as a lower-priced muscle car. Come 2022 and it's a full-fledged collectible that doesn't come cheap, especially in unrestored and unmolested form.
Add the desirable 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi under the hood, and any 1968-to-1971 Road Runner in Excellent condition will change hands for more than $100,000. This 1968 Road Runner is one of those cars. But it also comes with a few extras that turn it into one of the most expensive Road Runners out there.
A well-preserved classic that looks flawless inside and out, this Road Runner is a textbook example of how to store and maintain a historic muscle car. Even though it's a whopping 54 years old as of 2022, it looks like it just rolled off the assembly line.
And not only the sheet metal is all-original, but so is the Bahama Yellow paint. The latter is a rare hue on the 1969 Road Runner, and the seller believes that the paint and drivetrain combo makes this muscle car a one-of-one.
That's impossible to verify, given that there are no specific records of the number of cars built by color, but it's totally possible since this Road Runner combines the 426 Hemi with a four-speed manual gearbox.
And even if it's not a one-of-one car, it's definitely one of the best unrestored 1969 Road Runners with a Hemi under the hood that you can buy right now. Anyway, it's one of only 428 cars fitted with the Hemi and the four-speed manual produced in 1969, regardless of color and other options.
As you might have already guessed, the 426 hiding under the hood of the numbers-matching variety. Chrysler's most powerful mill at the time, the race-derived V8, pumped 425 horsepower when new. And based on how clean the engine bay looks, this Hemi still has most of that oomph ready for quarter-mile runs.
The muscle car comes with full documentation, including a fender tag and a build sheet. It's located in Rushford, Minnesota, and offered by eBay seller "chisholmroad." The price? Well, he's asking a whopping $215,000 for this Mopar gem. There's a "make offer" option for the ad, but I'd be surprised if the seller agrees to shave a significant amount off that sticker.
While it may seem a bit expensive, this Road Runner costs only a bit more than a fully restored 1969 Road Runner with similar specs that went under the hammer in January 2022 for $192,500. Being an unrestored and unmolested example in the hard-to-find Bahama Yellow, it might just find a new owner for this amount. What do you think?
