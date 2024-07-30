1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible: Remembering One of the Rarest Muscle Cars Ever Built

Only three examples of this epic yet forgotten muscle car legend were built, and neither was initially sold to private customers.
Oldsmobile, the American carmaker that ceased operations in 2004 after 107 years of glory, is remembered for building upscale land yachts, which were typically brought by those who wanted a premium vehicle but couldn't afford a Cadillac or a Lincoln.
But for hardcore muscle car enthusiasts, Oldsmobile remains one of the few carmakers that broke with tradition on several occasions throughout its history, leaving its mark on the American high-performance production car segment.
The first memorable example was the 1949 Oldsmobile 88, an intermediate fitted with a powerful V8 from the factory, which became a muscle car ancestor and a legend of NASCAR's early years.
Then, during the mid-sixties, Olds followed in the footsteps of Pontiac and its popular GTO, developing its own intermediate high-performance package dubbed 4-4-2.
The 4-4-2, which eventually morphed into a standalone model, is currently the most memorable Olds for those who wave a special place in their hearts for legends of the muscle car golden age.
However, the GM division marketed another very special 4-4-2-based muscle car during that period, and today, a surprising number of muscle car aficionados have completely forgotten about it.
At first, the decision didn't impact the rise of the muscle car phenomenon, as proven by the 1964 Pontiac GTO, but when Ford and, especially, Chrisler started equipping their intermediates with high-performance, 400-ci-plus V8s, such as the 426 HEMI, the GM divisions couldn't answer back.
Of course, it didn't take long until loopholes began being exploited. Chevy produced 427-powered Camaros and Chevelles through the COPO program, while Oldsmobile partnered up with Hurst Performance to develop a 455-powered version of the 4-4-2.
Introduced in 1968, the Hurst/Olds was essentially a 4-4-2 Sport coupe or Holiday coupe with a unique Peruvian Silver finish contrasted by black side stripes, and, more importantly, a high-performance package that included all the goodies of the 4-42, plus a Hurst-installed Rocket 455 V8, conservatively rated at 390 hp.
With a little over 500 units sold, the expensive Hurst/Olds didn't break any sales records, but it did well enough to merit a second production run, so for the 1969 season, Oldsmobile introduced a slightly improved version.
In addition, the model received a rear decklid spoiler and a new dual-scoop hood with a redesigned ram air induction system complete with a vacuum-operated flap.
Like the previous model, the 1969 Hurst/Olds was available either as a Sport coupe or a Holiday coupe.
Olds had no intention of producing a convertible version, but George Hurst himself ordered two ragtop 4-4-2s and gave them the Hurst/Olds treatment.
Both convertibles were consigned to show car duties. One was assigned to take on East Coast events, while the other toured the West Coast.
The interior was also taken to Hurst/Olds spec, with Strato bucket seats, a woodgrain three-spoke steering wheel, and the Rocket Rally-Pac gauge cluster complete with a tach.
Under the hood, the convertibles received the 455-ci (7.5-liter) Rocket V8 that was used on the production coupes. It was the same engine that powered the 1968 Hurst/Olds, but it received several upgrades, such as a unique intake manifold and chrome steel valve covers.
Though the performance was not altered, Olds chose to rate the 1969 H/O 455 at 380 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque, probably because the company wanted to keep the rising insurance premiums at bay.
In reality, the high-performance big-block V8 was capable of producing over the 400-hp mark.
Arguably, the most memorable appearance was at the 1969 Daytona 500, where one of the convertibles, equipped with a rear-mounted platform, paraded a nine-foot-tall (2.7-meter) golden replica of a Hurst shifter and the famous Linda "Miss Hurst Golden Shifter" Vaughn around the track.
Unfortunately, one of the cars was involved in a serious accident, and while no one was seriously injured, the convertible allegedly caught fire.
Due to the extensive damage caused by both the crash and the resulting blaze, it couldn't be repaired, so a third 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible had to be constructed.
Though they exchanged owners multiple times and faced decades of wear and tear, they survived.
Today, both cars are part of private collections and have been restored to their former 1969 glory.
With only three examples ever built, the 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible is one of the rarest, most intriguing might-performance rides from the golden age of muscle.
For more on this fascinating ride, we recommend watching the YouTube video below by MuscleCarOfTheWeek.
But for hardcore muscle car enthusiasts, Oldsmobile remains one of the few carmakers that broke with tradition on several occasions throughout its history, leaving its mark on the American high-performance production car segment.
The first memorable example was the 1949 Oldsmobile 88, an intermediate fitted with a powerful V8 from the factory, which became a muscle car ancestor and a legend of NASCAR's early years.
Then, during the mid-sixties, Olds followed in the footsteps of Pontiac and its popular GTO, developing its own intermediate high-performance package dubbed 4-4-2.
The 4-4-2, which eventually morphed into a standalone model, is currently the most memorable Olds for those who wave a special place in their hearts for legends of the muscle car golden age.
However, the GM division marketed another very special 4-4-2-based muscle car during that period, and today, a surprising number of muscle car aficionados have completely forgotten about it.
A brief history of the Hurst/Olds
The year was 1963, and, much to the surprise of performance fanatics, General Motors management decided to withdraw its divisions from motorsport and banned the use of V8 engines larger than 400 cubic inches (6.5 liters) on all production cars, except the full-size models and the Corvette.
At first, the decision didn't impact the rise of the muscle car phenomenon, as proven by the 1964 Pontiac GTO, but when Ford and, especially, Chrisler started equipping their intermediates with high-performance, 400-ci-plus V8s, such as the 426 HEMI, the GM divisions couldn't answer back.
Of course, it didn't take long until loopholes began being exploited. Chevy produced 427-powered Camaros and Chevelles through the COPO program, while Oldsmobile partnered up with Hurst Performance to develop a 455-powered version of the 4-4-2.
Introduced in 1968, the Hurst/Olds was essentially a 4-4-2 Sport coupe or Holiday coupe with a unique Peruvian Silver finish contrasted by black side stripes, and, more importantly, a high-performance package that included all the goodies of the 4-42, plus a Hurst-installed Rocket 455 V8, conservatively rated at 390 hp.
With a little over 500 units sold, the expensive Hurst/Olds didn't break any sales records, but it did well enough to merit a second production run, so for the 1969 season, Oldsmobile introduced a slightly improved version.
The Hurst/Olds goes convertible
The 1969 model returned with a new appearance. The Peruvian Silver/black stripe finish was replaced with a new scheme consisting of Cameo White with Firefrost Gold accents.
In addition, the model received a rear decklid spoiler and a new dual-scoop hood with a redesigned ram air induction system complete with a vacuum-operated flap.
Like the previous model, the 1969 Hurst/Olds was available either as a Sport coupe or a Holiday coupe.
Olds had no intention of producing a convertible version, but George Hurst himself ordered two ragtop 4-4-2s and gave them the Hurst/Olds treatment.
Both convertibles were consigned to show car duties. One was assigned to take on East Coast events, while the other toured the West Coast.
Nearly identical to the production coupes
As mentioned earlier, both convertibles received the full Hurst/Olds treatment. That meant the new Cameo White/Firefrost Gold paint, the rear spoiler, the new hood, and bespoke Super Stock II wheels. Except for the white ragtop, the only visual feature that distinguished the convertible from the production coupes was the large Hurst logo found on each door.
The interior was also taken to Hurst/Olds spec, with Strato bucket seats, a woodgrain three-spoke steering wheel, and the Rocket Rally-Pac gauge cluster complete with a tach.
Under the hood, the convertibles received the 455-ci (7.5-liter) Rocket V8 that was used on the production coupes. It was the same engine that powered the 1968 Hurst/Olds, but it received several upgrades, such as a unique intake manifold and chrome steel valve covers.
Though the performance was not altered, Olds chose to rate the 1969 H/O 455 at 380 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque, probably because the company wanted to keep the rising insurance premiums at bay.
In reality, the high-performance big-block V8 was capable of producing over the 400-hp mark.
The third Hurst/Olds convertible
After they were completed, the two convertibles made many appearances at high-profile events nationwide, promoting both the 1969 Hurst/Olds and the renowned shifter manufacturer's products.
Arguably, the most memorable appearance was at the 1969 Daytona 500, where one of the convertibles, equipped with a rear-mounted platform, paraded a nine-foot-tall (2.7-meter) golden replica of a Hurst shifter and the famous Linda "Miss Hurst Golden Shifter" Vaughn around the track.
Unfortunately, one of the cars was involved in a serious accident, and while no one was seriously injured, the convertible allegedly caught fire.
Due to the extensive damage caused by both the crash and the resulting blaze, it couldn't be repaired, so a third 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible had to be constructed.
Still around today
The original convertible and the third example were sold to private collectors after retiring from show car duty.
Though they exchanged owners multiple times and faced decades of wear and tear, they survived.
Today, both cars are part of private collections and have been restored to their former 1969 glory.
With only three examples ever built, the 1969 Hurst/Olds convertible is one of the rarest, most intriguing might-performance rides from the golden age of muscle.
For more on this fascinating ride, we recommend watching the YouTube video below by MuscleCarOfTheWeek.