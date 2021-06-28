How Big a Hole Should Humans Dig on Mars to Find Its Secrets?

1969 Ford Mustang GT R-Code Rocks Silver Jade Paint and Cobra Jet, Costs a Lot

The first thing that got our attention is the Silver Jade paint. They only made about 400 of these for 1969 , and of those units, only a few GT fastbacks with this engine.The paint is in excellent condition because the Mustang recently underwent a full rotisserie restoration. But it's the added trim that makes this look like a badass car of that era. We're talking about the deep chin spoiler, the metal trim, shaker hood and especially those window louvers with shiny hinges.Under the hood of this real R-Code sits a period-correct Ford 428 Cobra Jet with a Holley 4-barrel carburetor on top, making its presence known through the hood scoop. The downside is that it's not a numbers-matching version of the 7-liter, but everything looks better than stock without diverging too much from the period of the car.Power reaches those Magnum 500 wheels through a Toploader 4-Speed Manual Transmission and a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.50:1 gears. While she doesn't look like a restomod, power brakes and steering are fitted for day-to-day usability.As we've come to expect from cars sold by Vanguard , the interior looks like it's never been used. The 69 Mustang GT is rocking the Ford bucket seats, sport deck rear bench, black carpets, a 3-spoke steering wheel with a rim blow horn, and an AM Radio. It's like you're in the late 60s, just walking into a dealership.And the price? Well, this is $129,900, which is admittedly a lot of money. You can probably get some European sports car for the money instead of a car from over 50 years ago. However, the Mustang GT is in such interesting spec that it will hold its value well, and you don't have to worry too much about the mechanical.A walkaround of the underside reveals a new gas tank, new exhaust, rust-free underbody, and recently restored suspension.

