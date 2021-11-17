1969 Ford F-100 With 460 HP Coyote Engine Is the Ultimate $200K Understatement

For those in the market for customized Fords with modern underpinnings, the name Gateway Bronco needs little introduction. As its name says, the shop specializes in re-making the famed Ford SUV from decades ago, and on more than one occasion they’ve ended up launching onto the market contraptions even more exciting than the brand new incarnation of the moniker.
From time to time, Gateway Bronco goes outside of its comfort zone and tries its hand at other Fords too, with the pickups of the F-Series being the go-to platforms. And the F-100 we’re here to talk about today is the most recent product on this front.
As is the case with all the other projects it ever worked on, Gateway Bronco kept the classic look of the truck, that vintage 1960s appearance that tells the tale of the amazing, rural America. But that’s only on the outside, as the interior and, most importantly, the mechanical bits, are all state of the art.
But let’s take them one at a time. The stock-looking exterior is enhanced mildly by the deployment of 18-inch billet wheels shod in 33-inch BFGoodrich tires. The bed at the rear is made in wood, obviously, to give it that extra dose of vintage, and the sides hide power-retractable side steps.
The truck rides higher than we’re used to thanks to the employment of a 4.5” lift. Also hiding under the body are a Currie 9” rear differential, Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with hydroboost, and a Borla exhaust.
The Royal Maroon and white body hide a Whiskey Brown interior with leather seats, headliner, dash and visors, GT350-inspired steering wheel, power windows, and air conditioning. A Bluetooth stereo and 3-point seatbelts are also on deck to make the passengers comfortable.
But the real magic takes place under the hood, where a mighty 5.0-liter Coyote V8 hides to make the visual appearance of the truck a real understatement. Tied to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the engine is capable of developing 460 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, sending them all, fittingly, to all four wheels.
We stumbled across the truck as it awaits its future owner at the end of an Omaze campaign. According to the people offering it, the truck has a retail value of $207,000.
The sweepstake is meant to support Kevin Bacon’s SixDegrees, an organization dedicated to backing “local and grassroots charities in the United States.”
As usual in such cases, people will have one or many more shots at winning the truck by donating from absolutely nothing to $150. The campaign ends on January 14, 2022, and the organizers are offering a $155,250 cash prize to the winner, in case the F-100 is not to their liking.
