1969 Ford F-100 Ranger With Boss V8 Swap Blends Classic Style With Modern Power

Sourced from a 2014 Ford F-250, the no-nonsense motor is augmented with a body-colored billet engine cover and valve covers. Modified by Torq’d Performance, the one-of-none pickup exhales through custom dual exhausts and keeps cool with the help of a BeCool radiator and two electric fans.In bone-stock specification, the 16-valve mill generates 385 horsepower and 405 pound-feet (549 Nm) at 4,500 revolutions per minute. All that fury is channeled to the rear or both axles through a six-speed automatic transmission. Ford’s venerable 6R is the culprit, a longitudinal transmission built under license by FoMoCo with the blessing of ZF Friedrichshafen.A dual-range transfer case and 2008 Ford Super Duty axles with Mag-Hytec differential covers pretty much complete the drivetrain of this incredible pickup that shows only 451 miles (726 kilometers) on the odometer.Painted two-tone green and cream under current ownership, the F-100 Ranger in the photo gallery impresses one’s eyesight with bright metalwork trim, chrome bumpers, OPT7 rock lights, replacement headlights and taillights, as well as brand-new glass. Further improved with powder-coated American Force wheels mounted with 37- by 13.5-inch Toyo rubber boots, the retro-modern build is no mall crawler due to Bilstein shock absorbers, a four-link front axle, traction bar system, lift blocks, and a BD adjustable track bar.Power steering, power disc brakes on all four corners, and a neat interior also need to be mentioned, along with two key fobs, way too many awards to list here, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name. Offered on Bring a Trailer , this handsome truck currently stands on a high bid of $40,000.