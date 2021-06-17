2 Procharged Chevy Impala Donk Is Extremely Loud, Hits the Track on 26-inch Wheels

1 This 2008 Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series Is a Silver Arrow for the Road

More on this:

1969 Dodge Coronet R/T Still Has the Factory F8 Green, Also "Some" Rust

F8 Green is one of the multiple shades Dodge has revived to ramp up the retro aura of its modern muscle cars . However, we are nowhere to check out one of the original Mopar coupes that wore this color, namely a 1969 Dodge Coronet R/T. 11 photos



We are told this toy left the factory with a 440 V8 and a four-speed manual, with its initial configuration being geared towards performance since it also involves a Dana 60 rear axle and the A33 track pack.



Social media label classicamericancars4sale lists the vehicle for $15,500, a price that might just be on the ambitious side.



However, the Instagram page mentions that the machine comes with a clean title and that the thing can be found in Cleveland, Georgia.



The car is listed as 90% complete, but while the engine compartment holds a 440, you should know the numbers don't match.



The rust on the body panels is less serious than the one affecting the floor, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post below—here's to hoping the paint booth seen in the background becomes more than that soon.



Speaking of the body, if you check out the posterior of the vehicle, you'll notice this used to sport a white tail stripe. That iron oxide-touched R/T emblem? We're guilty of dreaming about this bit of the vehicle maintaining its



We are told that the also-green interior hasn't lost anything, with all the elements being present—once again, a sporty take is present, with the cabin packing bucket (this form of accommodation looked quite different in the 60s than it does today) seats and a console.



The vehicle also has its fender tag, dashboard VIN, and body stamps, as highlighted in the final image of the post.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classic American Cars 4 Sale (@classicamericancars4sale) The story of this American icon seems to come with a bittersweet aroma. Sure, the thing has survived, so it can now trade hands and hopefully, land in the garage of a car lover that can give it the TLC such a slab of America deserves. But time hasn't exactly been kind to the Dodge , with the vehicle requiring plenty of attention.We are told this toy left the factory with a 440 V8 and a four-speed manual, with its initial configuration being geared towards performance since it also involves a Dana 60 rear axle and the A33 track pack.Social media label classicamericancars4sale lists the vehicle for $15,500, a price that might just be on the ambitious side.However, the Instagram page mentions that the machine comes with a clean title and that the thing can be found in Cleveland, Georgia.The car is listed as 90% complete, but while the engine compartment holds a 440, you should know the numbers don't match.The rust on the body panels is less serious than the one affecting the floor, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram post below—here's to hoping the paint booth seen in the background becomes more than that soon.Speaking of the body, if you check out the posterior of the vehicle, you'll notice this used to sport a white tail stripe. That iron oxide-touched R/T emblem? We're guilty of dreaming about this bit of the vehicle maintaining its patina appearance , obviously following proper protective chemical treatment.We are told that the also-green interior hasn't lost anything, with all the elements being present—once again, a sporty take is present, with the cabin packing bucket (this form of accommodation looked quite different in the 60s than it does today) seats and a console.The vehicle also has its fender tag, dashboard VIN, and body stamps, as highlighted in the final image of the post.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.