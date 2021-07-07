1969 Dodge Charger R/T Barn Find Is In Need of HEMI Muscle

Not all barn finds are going to be cheap. Because not all barn finds have the same potential for greatness. I don't know about you, but for me, there's not a single Mustang or Camaro that comes close to the second-generation Dodge Charger. I wonder if that's due to Toretto driving one in "The Fast and the Furious".
Just under 90,000 units of the Dodge Charger were built in 1969, while a total of about 231,000 cars were built over the model's three years life span. There were seven different engine options available at the time, but from the looks of it, this barn find has been stripped of its heart and is in desperate need of a new powertrain. That means a new engine and a gearbox to go with it as well.
And I can certainly think of a few options to go with this chassis. But you'll need to think of your budget and plans for the car before pulling the trigger on a new engine. If you want this to decimate all, you're going to need somewhere around $50K to $60K or more. The engine I was thinking about is a Hellephant unit from Mopar, a 426 cubic-inch V8, good for 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft (1,288 Nm) of torque.
The engine itself will cost you just under $30,000, but you're going to need an additional "plug and play" engine kit, which is going to cost $2,265. You'll need to consider a solid transmission, brakes, suspension upgrades, and more. Luckily this car has been collecting dust in South Dakota, a state which isn't that harsh on vehicles. While there is some bodywork to be performed, it's not as dramatic as you'd expect.
The auction for this car is almost over, so you might want to hurry if you'd like to trailer it back home. The current bid is now at $23,000, which isn't cheap for a roller, but then again, have you seen the prices on these cars? Those that are in good, functioning order, freshly restored, can go as high up as $350,000 or more, and with this being an R/T, it's already a good starting point, to begin with. User emem9966 noted that he is selling the car on behalf of a friend and that the auction may be terminated early if the car sells locally.
