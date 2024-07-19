1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is a Black on White and Chrome Festival, Has Good Mileage

New York-based Motorcar Classics probably thinks it has you covered if you're willing to write a big, fat check for this black, chrome, and white 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS with almost 33k miles on the odometer.
Chevrolet is preparing great things for the end of this month – on July 25, they will unleash the latest variant of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. 'America's sports car' is almost ready to bring out its most extreme iteration to date; the ZR1 flagship is rumored to bring out more than 800 horsepower from a twin-turbo instead of a supercharged V8 assembly.
Although the first-half sales of the C8 Chevy Corvette have been the best since 2015, some folks might still claim that this iteration is not what they wanted from GM. Many love the new mid-engine format, for sure, but there are some people who lament the departure of the front-engine Corvette. Now that they also axed the sixth generation Camaro, people who don't want a C8 must choose the S650 Ford Mustang if they wish to have a front V8 under the hood.
Of course, they could also go back in time and drive away home in a classic Chevy ride. For example, this dealership proposes the option of a second-generation 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle of the SS (Super Sport) variety. It's equipped with the 396ci L35 V8 engine and a four-speed manual Hurst transmission and comes fashionable in the best color combination when trying to stand out in a crowd and not look conspicuous at the same time – black, white, and chrome.
The exterior is dressed in Tuxedo Black and has a multitude of chrome elements, including the headlight surrounds, the radiator grille, the entire front and rear bumpers, the dual exhaust tips, the SS 396 badges, or the full-length vehicle beltline and the window surrounds. Let's not forget about the SS Magnum steel wheels, as those are accompanied by white-letter BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.
The interior is dressed in Parchment White vinyl, and options include the 12-bolt Posi-Traction rear, power front disc brakes, power steering, a vintage-style AM/FM digital radio, a heater and defroster, a factory tachometer, and the "mean-sounding Flowmaster dual exhaust system." Of course, there's the question of mileage – but it seems the figure is sensible: 32664 miles are written on the odometer, but we don't know exactly if these are actual miles or of the nasty "actual mileage cannot be verified" variety.
Last but not least, the dealership lists this gorgeous 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport for sale for $89,900. It's negotiable, hence the "make an offer" option – but we can't help but think there are many other options for $90k, including from Chevrolet. You could buy a couple of Chevrolet Blazer mid-size crossover SUVs and still have cash to spare for a few gas refills. But, of course, they won't turn heads like this great classic ride, will they?
