1969 Chevrolet Impala Survivor Needs Few Fixes to Become a Head-Turning Machine

The 1969 Impala was part of the fourth-generation lineup, which eventually become one of the best-selling models in the mid-’60s, with over 1 million units sold in the United States alone. 25 photos



The fourth-generation Impala was offered in six body styles, namely 2-door convertible, coupe, and hardtop, as well as 4-door hardtop, sedan, and station wagon. The latter was eventually renamed to Kingswood in 1969, and the same moniker has been used until 1972.



The Impala that you see here is a 4-door sedan, and what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is how original everything on the car actually is. There are things to fix here and there, that’s true, but other than that, the owner claims almost everything is original on this model.



The Olympic Gold paint, for example, is believed to be the one that



As you can easily see by simply browsing through the photo gallery here, this Impala comes in a rather average condition, and some parts need to be fixed – the gauges, for instance, aren’t working, and the seats require some work too in order to get back in tip-top shape.



The engine hiding under the hood is the original 327 cu. in. (5.4-liter) V8 unit that was installed by Chevrolet, and it’s paired with an automatic transmission. Finally, the seller says the car has 82,300 miles (132,449 km) on the clock.



