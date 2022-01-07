1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Flaunts 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hardware Underneath

For the 1969 model year, the 350 small-block V8 was introduced to the Chevelle, although everyone wanted the 427 big-block V8 with 425 gross horsepower on tap. The Chevelle we’re covering today is a little more potent because it’s actually a 2013 model year Camaro ZL1 with carbon-fiber body panels that replicate the fabulous design of the Chevelle SS.
Customized by Kansas City-based Vision Retro Designs, this fellow is the lead prototype and promotional vehicle for the A69 Limited Edition. Chassis number VRD13ZCVA-PR1 has been refinished in Sparkling Burgundy over Tuxedo Black for the interior, a combo that suits the retro-modern convertible rather nicely. Now sitting on split-spoke chrome wheels mounted with Pirelli rubber shows, the Chevelle-impersonating Camaro is complemented by carbon-fiber stripes, lower spoilers, and ground effects.
Fitted with performance-oriented power disc brakes from Brembo with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units out back, the full-custom ragtop makes no excuses for the dual-dome hood and quad halo lighting. The rear center panel is painted Satin Black, and even though it’s hard to tell from these pictures, a high-definition backup camera is also featured.
Blending classic styling with modern convenience is the sole purpose of the A69 Limited Edition, which takes its name from the A-body platform, 1969 model year, and limited production figures. “This car has been years in the making,” declared Tad Tyler, master fabricator at Vision Retro Designs.
Beautified with red accents, the Napa leather-wrapped seats feature Heritage Design headrests that look pretty similar to those of the 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle. Further augmented with custom embroidery, an engine strut tower brace, and a serialized plaque on the dashboard, the A69 in the photo gallery takes its mojo from an LSA that’s mated to a 6L90 gearbox.
The 6.2-liter supercharged mill develops 580 horsepower and 556 pound-feet (754 Nm) of torque, and the heavy-duty automatic transmission is more than adequate for this application. Scheduled to cross the auction block at Mecum Kissimmee 2022, this amazing build is certain to fetch a ludicrous amount of money considering the current market values of the donor car.
