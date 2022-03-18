1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 Shows the World Nothing Kills a Legend, Original V8 Intact

Together with the Impala and the Corvette, Chevelle is part of a very select group of highly desirable classic Chevrolet models, especially when born with the SS package.
The 1969 example someone recently listed on eBay is one of the few restoration candidates that continue to flex everything in original condition. And while this is obviously good news, an all-original Chevelle doesn’t necessarily come in a tip-top shape.
And this 1969 SS surely doesn’t. The provided photos really aren’t that great, but eBay seller michaedudas_0 claims the floors are full of rust and need to be replaced completely.
Obviously, this isn’t by any means a surprise. Anyone can guess with just a few clicks on the photos in the gallery that this Chevelle SS has been sitting for a very long time, and more often than not, this means the rust has already taken its toll.
This 1969 Chevy makes no exception, and in addition to the floors, the rust has also caused significant damage to the fenders and the doors.
If you’re interested in the engine, this is where the seller has nothing but good news. Not only this Chevelle SS continues to come with the original engine, but it looks like the V8 is also intact, with no changes made throughout the years whatsoever.
At a quick inspection, it seems the engine turns over, but the seller claims they did not try to start it. Obviously, nobody should be surprised if the powerplant doesn’t run, but given it shows signs of life, there’s a chance it could be retained and be part of a full restoration.
The GM brand had a hard time figuring out how it should sell the Chevelle SS back in the late ‘60s. After offering it as a stand-alone series between 1966 and 1968, the SS was once again relegated to an option package in 1969, therefore becoming part of the Chevelle lineup once again.
This doesn’t make the project car less appealing though. On the other hand, the price does, as the seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $15,000.
