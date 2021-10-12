1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Brings Out the Hulk with Rare Rally Green Paint

The Chevrolet Camaros of old are so appreciated nowadays that it makes it kind of impossible to turn around and not stumble upon one. This reality also makes it difficult for owners to get the money they desire for the cars they have to sell. Unless said cars come with something even remotely special.
That definition perfectly fits the 1969 SS we have here. It went under the Mecum hammer last week, selling (with no reserve) for $60,500, and we bet one of the main reasons it got there was the Rally Green paint that was abundantly used on its body and factory steel wheels.
The Hulk-ish car is also a time capsule, sporting most of the original equipment and features it had on back when it rolled off the assembly lines. Under the big block hood sits a 350ci (5.7-liter) developing 355 hp, sent to the correct Firestone Wide Oval tires in controlled bursts through a 4-speed transmission.
The car has been improved a bit compared to its stock condition, receiving aluminum heads, a forged crank, and updated Hotchkis suspension rocking upper and lower control arms.
The interior, hiding under a white vinyl top, comes in a perfectly contrasting white, features bucket seats and a center console, Rally-style gauges on the dashboard, and an upgraded air conditioning system.
The $60k this thing went for is not something out of the ordinary when it comes to a Camaro in this condition, and even hints to the car being capable of snatching even more at some future auction.
Although we have no info on the one who purchased it this time, chances are we’ll be seeing it hit the auction block once again in the near future, as in the chase for profit amazing cars like this one lose the right to be driven down the road, and essentially become moneymakers for collectors.
