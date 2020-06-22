autoevolution
1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" Looks Like the Daddy of Restomods

22 Jun 2020, 11:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Muscle car builds that stand out - this dream might just be a bit more difficult to achieve than it was back in the day, simply because there are so many shops in this field. Well, if you happen to be looking for an example of such a build, this classic Chevy Camaro rendering might help.
12 photos
1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 Chevrolet Camaro "RS Punk" rendering1969 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS SS1969 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS SS1969 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS SS1969 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS SS
It seems we're dealing with a 1969 Camaro here, even though it might not be easy to spot the completely redesigned panels, since there are now covered in modern airflow manipulation hardware. Still, the widebody kit fitted to the muscle car does seem to take the styling cues of the original fenders into account - you'll find the factory model in the final part of the gallery above.

As for the RS part of the title above, the concealead headlights of this optional appearance package have been reproduced in LED form, which is simply brilliant.

When it comes to the flipped hood, we've already seen this standout feature on certain real-world projects, such as this Califonia-driven Mitsubishi Lancer, which went from the victim of a crash to a #battlecar.

And there's no shortage of eye candy once we look past the rear louvers of the Camaro. This is where we find an air scoop (it actually climbs onto the roof), which seems to help with keeping the rear diff cool. In fact, this proposal should also be a delight for audiophiles, since it's used for the introduction of a copyright-free music platform, as you'll notice in the Instagram post below.

Looking below the also-psychedelic light clusters adorning the posterior of the muscle car, we find a negative space appoach, one that might remind us of the infamous Porsche 917K. And would you look at those racecar-like exhaust layout!

Are those eye-catching honeycomb-style wheels wrapped in airless tires? You bet they are and here's how the combo looks on another virtual build (Countach, anybody?) done by Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist responsible for this Camaro restomod.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The E.V.E Camaro / CALLING ALL CREATIVES!! - I'm Incredibly excited to introduce you all to @carboncitizens! A new platform for you to download Copyright Free Music for all of your projects, Automotive or not! **Link in Bio** - - Created by myself & @nolanvanlith (this guy is mad talented!), our goal here is to provide you all with some badass Copyright FREE Music for any of your videos! I'm honored to be creating the cars you see for each release as well, with each new release I'll be unveiling a new design! - - Automotive Videographers, Film Creators, Automotive Journalists, Creatives, Youtubers, Social Media Influencers, pretty much anyone! With new Music Releases every Sunday & Wednesday. You can find us on all major Platforms as well including, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music & Soundcloud to name a few! **Link in Bio!** Usage instructions on our website and in the YouTube Video Description link! - - #art #design #copyrightfreemusic #carboncitizens #hiphop #rnb #synth #trap #lofihiphop #scifi #cyberpunk #kyza #ks #khyzylsaleem #blacklist #carlifestyle #topgear #donutmedia #carthrottle #speedhunters #music #spotify #youtube #applemusic #free

A post shared by Khyzyl Saleem (@the_kyza) on Jun 21, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

speed shot Chevrolet Camaro 1969 Chevrolet Camaro 1969 chevrolet camaro rs rendering restomod muscle car
 
 
 
 
 

