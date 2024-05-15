1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is a True Z11 Gem With a Numbers-Matching L78

When it comes to first-generation Chevrolet Camaros, there's no denying that the COPO ZL-1 is the ultimate iteration, the holy grail of the lineage. Featuring an all-aluminum V8 developed for drag racing, the ZL-1 was built in just 69 units. It's rare and quite expensive.
But Chevrolet also issued a couple of cool Indy 500 Pace Car replicas at the time. The first one arrived in 1967, the Camaro's maiden year. The pony car was selected to pace the iconic event, and Chevrolet built 100 replicas for the general public. Yup, they're nearly as rare as the ZL-1 but not quite as valuable.
The Camaro led the pack at Indianapolis for the second time in 1969. This time around, however, Chevrolet opted to lift the 100-unit limit. The company sold 3,675 examples, all finished in Dover White with Hugger Orange stripes. The Pace Car replicas were also identical in trim, sporting SS and RS specifications.
Most Pace Cars left the assembly line with 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 engines. These came standard in the SS trim and developed 300 horsepower and 380 pound-feet (515 Nm) of torque. However, Chevrolet also dropped the larger and more potent 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 in a few cars. The brand opted to use the L78 version, which cranked out 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of twist. The L78 was the most potent Camaro mill outside the 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8s used in the COPO versions.
Word has it that Chevrolet dropped L78 powerplants only in the cars used on the track. However, some units sold to the public were also equipped with the 375-horsepower lump. All told, there's not much info on how many Pace Cars got the L78, but the number is in two-digit territory. The Camaro you see here is one of those rare gems.
Recently featured by the Volo Museum, this drop-top is as gorgeous as they get, thanks to a comprehensive restoration. It's been repainted in the original Dover White with Hugger Orange stripes, while the white power top has also been refreshed. All the exterior chrome and trim have been replaced, so the brightwork shines like when this car left the factory. The "Official Pace Car" decals on the doors look authentic.
The interior is just as spectacular. This is not only because it has been restored to original specifications but also because the 1969 Pace Car features an eye-popping houndstooth upholstery in Hugger Orange. It's the very definition of "flashy" in late-1960s muscle cars.
The good news continues under the hood, thanks to a numbers-matching L78 engine. Rebuild with correct parts, the V8 mates to a four-speed manual transmission for three-pedal and row-your-own fun. The engine bay is so clean you could eat off the air cleaner. The Camaro is equipped with power brakes and power steering.
According to our host, the drop-top is absolutely rust-free, and everything works as it should. It's pretty much a museum-grade classic that comes with the original window sticker and proper documentation.
But as is the case with restored and numbers-matching vehicles that are also rare, this Camaro is not cheap. This Pace Car will go to a new home for $158,998. That's significantly more than an average 1969 Camaro SS but only a fraction of a ZL-1's sticker.
