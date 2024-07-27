1969 Chevrolet Camaro Gets Brutally Slammed and Savagely Widebody, Albeit Only Virtually

Unfortunately, the landscape of passenger cars is changing – and for the worse. Take sports cars, for example, and America, for that matter.
After the first six months of the year, the eternal Ford Mustang pony and muscle car outsold all other RWD two-door models on sale across the US automotive market – but it shouldn't be too proud of the achievement. For starters, it only moved a little over 27k units throughout the first six months of the year – albeit it did improve from 25k and something by almost 8%.
However, it fought some models that live on borrowed time and others that don't even live up to their reputation anymore. Or some very expensive pieces of machinery. More precisely, the defunct Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger sold 5,306 and 21,217 units, respectively, from January through June from current inventory and stock.
The best showing was from Chevrolet's C8 Corvette, which sold almost 18k examples – their best first six months since 2015. One other automaker had more sales than GM, though – BMW's 4 Series. The rest of the nameplates – Audi R8, BMW 2 Series, BMW 8 Series, Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, Nissan Z, and GT-R, or the Toyota GR Supra, were negligible quantities. Next year, the R8 and Camaro or Challenger will be walking ghosts – just like Dodge sold one new Viper during the first quarter, although production stopped back in 2017!
Anyway, that gets us to the bigger picture – modern sports cars aren't selling in spades like their ancestors did. For example, the Chevy Camaro barely moved 5k units during H1, while General Motors sold no less than 243k examples of the nameplate back in 1969, according to Hemmings. We are talking about the '69 Camaro because that means it's going to be easy to find a survivor example and start preparing it for what the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has in store for it.
More precisely, while dwelling around the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, also takes us on a new journey of CGI discovery to the Camaro max! His latest design project is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro "with a widebody (kit) from another planet." The pixel master believes that the "spoiler, the air outlets, and inlets would give good aerodynamics to this beast."
Additionally, we also reckon that the slammed looks, the carbon fiber bits and pieces, the restomod lights, and the BBS alloy wheels in black with red brake calipers and slotted plus drilled rotors would give away that something nasty is also going on under the hood. If we had to choose, we think that a ZZ632/1000 crate engine ("the largest and most powerful crate engine in the brand's history") from Chevrolet Performance would do wonders, right?
However, it fought some models that live on borrowed time and others that don't even live up to their reputation anymore. Or some very expensive pieces of machinery. More precisely, the defunct Chevy Camaro and Dodge Challenger sold 5,306 and 21,217 units, respectively, from January through June from current inventory and stock.
The best showing was from Chevrolet's C8 Corvette, which sold almost 18k examples – their best first six months since 2015. One other automaker had more sales than GM, though – BMW's 4 Series. The rest of the nameplates – Audi R8, BMW 2 Series, BMW 8 Series, Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, Nissan Z, and GT-R, or the Toyota GR Supra, were negligible quantities. Next year, the R8 and Camaro or Challenger will be walking ghosts – just like Dodge sold one new Viper during the first quarter, although production stopped back in 2017!
Anyway, that gets us to the bigger picture – modern sports cars aren't selling in spades like their ancestors did. For example, the Chevy Camaro barely moved 5k units during H1, while General Motors sold no less than 243k examples of the nameplate back in 1969, according to Hemmings. We are talking about the '69 Camaro because that means it's going to be easy to find a survivor example and start preparing it for what the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has in store for it.
More precisely, while dwelling around the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, also takes us on a new journey of CGI discovery to the Camaro max! His latest design project is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro "with a widebody (kit) from another planet." The pixel master believes that the "spoiler, the air outlets, and inlets would give good aerodynamics to this beast."
Additionally, we also reckon that the slammed looks, the carbon fiber bits and pieces, the restomod lights, and the BBS alloy wheels in black with red brake calipers and slotted plus drilled rotors would give away that something nasty is also going on under the hood. If we had to choose, we think that a ZZ632/1000 crate engine ("the largest and most powerful crate engine in the brand's history") from Chevrolet Performance would do wonders, right?