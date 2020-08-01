1969 Chevrolet C10 Shortbed Is a Camaro SS in Disguise

Browse the web for long enough, and you’ll find there’s no shortage of custom-made pickup trucks of old. From Ford to Chevy and beyond, garages across the nation keep churning out this type of machines, because customers keep asking for them.
One of the favorite old truck platforms used for conversions is the Chevrolet C10. Part of the C/K series (C stands for two-wheel-drive, K for four-wheel-drive) that was born in 1959 in the bowtie carmaker's stables, the one we have in the gallery above comes from a decade later, in shortbed guise.
As usual when it comes to such builds, it is the outer looks of the project that first catches the eye. This one comes in a combination of white for the lower body and blue for the upper side that is simply a delight for the senses. The chromed, staggered wheels help with the visual impact, but they’re far from telling the story of what hides under the hood.
Although not actually a sleeper, this truck does pack a surprise. Sure, you’d expect a high-powered V8 under the hood, and this is what you actually get. Only it’s not crate hardware, but one that “came out of a 2013 Camaro SS.”
That means a 6.3-liter LS3 linked to a 6-speed automatic. We’re not told what the output of the powerplant is, but it originally had a rating north of 400 hp.
The carefully crafted and maintained exterior is mirrored inside. There, black leather bucket seats are accompanied by custom door panels, headliner delete, Dakota digital gauges, a tilt column, and of course LED lights, among other things.
With just 170 miles on it since completed, the C10 has nothing to show off in terms of rust, dents, and so on. This is why the guys selling it are confident in asking $94,500 for the truck.
