1969 Buick Wildcat Needs Minor TLC To Run and Drive After 26 Years, Shows Mileage Surprise

Old Classic Buicks are immortal if given the slightest amount of care and minimal weather protection. I am talking about the epitome of American motoring from the sixties, those land yachts that have no problem sitting for decades and bursting back into a healthy four-stroke laughter with only minimal help from a dedicated and knowledgeable mechanic.
Or, in one particular 1969 Wildcat case, a pair of wrenching loyalists who don’t steer clear of any challenge, particularly one that’s been sitting under a lean-to since the second Bill Clinton administration. For younger readers, that’s the late 90s (or 1998, to be more calendar-friendly). 26 years off the road and collecting dust in a shed in South Carolina is not the ideal retirement for a full-size luxury automobile. Still, this Buick hunk of Detroit steel isn’t afraid of time.
The Luxo-barge is vintage 1969, a great year for mankind but not the brightest for Buick’s Wildcat, a nameplate that was just six years young then. It was revealed as a top-performance variant of the Invicta in 1962 as a mid-year release of just 2,000 units. In 1963, it became a separate model – and it immediately had to fend off the fratricidal emergence of the Riviera.
489,541 examples after the Invicta sub-series production run, the Wildcat went extinct at the end of 1970 following a disappointing sales performance. Truthfully, the Wildcat was a very consistent seller for Buick but not a strong money maker, averaging just over 61,000 copies yearly. In fact, between 1964 and 1969, Wildcat sales never fell below 67,000 automobiles in any given year.
Regardless of the number of doors and B-pillars, all Wildcats came with the same powerplant, the mighty 430-cubic-inch V8 that rolled out heaps of torque and enough horsepower to effortlessly push the 4,300+ lb behemoth up and down America’s roads.
The seven-liter V8 fired up 360 hp and 475 lb-ft (365 PS, 644 Nm) spurred through a three-speed manual transmission (standard equipment) or the optional Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic (which this example featured in the rescue video below sports).
Apart from a stuck accelerator pump on the four-barrel Rochester Quadrajet, nothing much is catastrophically broken. The wrenching duo take their time to turn the engine by hand first, clean the points on the distributor, put a new battery in (the old one was made in 1995; it probably leaked all the electricity on the shed floor), fix the brakes (with a new master cylinder, for safety), grease the wheel bearings, and fit a new ignition switch (because they couldn’t find the key lying on the floor of the Buick).
Of course, fresh oil and filter and fresh gasoline help the Buick get back to life easier, but that’s about it. Nothing outside the regular maintenance procedure for a car that’s been off the road for this long. The Youtubers don’t say anything about the mileage, so we don’t know if the 17,387 miles (29,390 km) are the actual number or if the milometer has rolled over. Given the interior condition (and the alignment of the digits on the odometer dial), I tend to favor the first hypothesis.
Production-wise, the four-door hardtop amassed 27,400 units, followed closely by the Sport Coupe, with just under 25,000 copies. The Sedan was assembled in a little over 13,000 examples, while the ragtop had the distinction of rarity, with only 2,374 automobiles.
This particular example sports a pricey option, the air conditioning system (manually adjustable) that was a $421 extra on top of the $3,634 base price for the regular Hardtop Sedan. The power windows – which amazingly work – and the vinyl top were pricey, too. The crank-less operation of the side glass cost 110 bucks, while the custom roof cover was 121 dollars.
Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, and the magnificent nameplate was relegated to the archives after only eight short seasons. 1969 was the last good year for the moniker, with 67,453 copies assembled in four body styles (two-door Sport Coupe – read that as ‘hardtop’ – four-door hardtop and sedan, and two-door convertible).
A 3.07:1 rear axle gearing made the Wildcat a great long-distance cruiser, something that didn’t wear out over time, as Michael Wagner, the Youtuber behind Budget Bildz YouTube channel, openly admits after putting the classic back on the road. Frankly, it didn’t take that much work, but considering the man and his father know what they’re doing, the car’s overall condition helped a lot.
Predictably, the lifters are a little noisy after sitting for 26 years, but that's just until the oil flow regulates – once the lubricant gets around the mighty 430 internals, the Wildcat purrs like a sleepy house cat. In 1969, the four body styles were distributed among two trim versions, the base and the higher Custom. The two shared the two-and four-door hardtops, but the sedan belonged to the cheaper range, while the convertible was only available in Custom guise.
