1968 Shelby GT500KR Is Pure Cobra Jet History, Rare Too

If you look at it in a certain way and compare it with some other mass-produced vehicles out there, the Mustang family appears to be rather poor, at least in terms of generations produced. Sure, it’s been on the market for close to six decades now, but we’re only in the sixth generation, the current one already being seven years old.
But what it lacks in this respect, the Mustang more than makes up in variants, of which we had plenty over the years. What’s more, the nameplate has been remade by other companies as well, with Shelby, for instance, having its own Mustang lineage running from as far back as 1965.
Of the multitude of Mustangs variants made over the years, the GT500KR is one of the most appreciated on the collectors’ market today. That’s partially because its original King of the Road version was only made for one year, in 1968, and in very limited numbers.
So, every time one of these incredible machines surface, they’re bound to catch the eye. Just like this Highland Green over Saddle Brown example did when it appeared on the lot of cars auction house Barrett-Jackson is selling this week in Scottsdale, Arizona.
You’re looking at one of just 518 GT500KR convertibles made that year, serial number 3873. The car spent most of its life in private collections, and it is from such a collection that it is now selling.
The Mustang is as original as they get, and it is still packing the 428ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet engine that made it famous. Restoration work did bring some newer parts, though, including the convertible top and Shelby ten-spoke wheels.
The car is going under the hammer with no reserve, and we are not being told how much the seller expects to fetch for it.
