1968 Pontiac "LeManster" Used To Be a Flood Victim

A 1968 Pontiac LeMans can be a treasure, but the example that brought us here certainly doesn't qualify for that status, at least not in the state the car was when purchased by its current owner. Let's just say the car had a lot of dirt on its exterior, interior, as well as inside the engine, except most of it was actually rust.
In spite of the GM machine's condition, or quite possibly thanks to it, an American muscle fan named Kevin decided to take the thing home.
Now, Kevin happens to run an YouTube channel named Junkyard Digs, so perhaps it was in his destiny to end up with such a rustbucket. Nevertheless, the reason for deciding to turn the multiple flood victim that is this Pontiac into an offroading build is quite idiosyncratic and you'll find this mentioned in the video below, which makes for Episode One of this build-documenting process.
At least for now, the plan for the transformation is simple: make the car lighter (read: get rid of the rust), add suspension components that can help once you're off the beaten path, perhaps fix some of the damage that came from the accident(s) the vehicle has been involved in and find a running V8. Then cut the fenders and throw some 31-inch rubber in there. Oh, wait, not even this part is simple, but somebody has to do it.
Sticking to the GM theme, Kevin has found a Buick 455 that at least runs, so the foundation for the project has been laid. Besides, it looks like there are multiple heroes in this story, as, for instance, the builder appears to have the full support of his SO.
As you can imagine, such a transformation requires plenty of work, but it all comes easier when you have a "LeManster" dream to guide you. So, even though the build is far from completion, here's a round of applause for rescuing this piece of America and helping the #jportscar (jacked up "sportscar") community grow.
Now, Kevin happens to run an YouTube channel named Junkyard Digs, so perhaps it was in his destiny to end up with such a rustbucket. Nevertheless, the reason for deciding to turn the multiple flood victim that is this Pontiac into an offroading build is quite idiosyncratic and you'll find this mentioned in the video below, which makes for Episode One of this build-documenting process.
At least for now, the plan for the transformation is simple: make the car lighter (read: get rid of the rust), add suspension components that can help once you're off the beaten path, perhaps fix some of the damage that came from the accident(s) the vehicle has been involved in and find a running V8. Then cut the fenders and throw some 31-inch rubber in there. Oh, wait, not even this part is simple, but somebody has to do it.
Sticking to the GM theme, Kevin has found a Buick 455 that at least runs, so the foundation for the project has been laid. Besides, it looks like there are multiple heroes in this story, as, for instance, the builder appears to have the full support of his SO.
As you can imagine, such a transformation requires plenty of work, but it all comes easier when you have a "LeManster" dream to guide you. So, even though the build is far from completion, here's a round of applause for rescuing this piece of America and helping the #jportscar (jacked up "sportscar") community grow.