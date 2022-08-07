1968 Ford Torino GT Flexes Matching-Numbers V8, Runs, Drives, and Certainly Impresses

While the Ford Torino itself was a pretty inviting car, the GT model was the one becoming even more intriguing, especially thanks to all the sporty upgrades that it came with.
The GT, for example, was available with lots of goodies that set it apart from the rest of the crowd, starting with the typical GT tags and the exterior trim and ending with the bench seat that was offered as standard.
The car could also be ordered with other exclusive upgrades, including a GT handling suspension package with heavy-duty springs and shocks. In terms of engines, the Torino GT was fitted as standard with a 302 (4.9-liter) small-block, with numerous other options, including the almighty 427 (7.0-liter) 4-barrel.
The Torino GT rapidly became a symbol thanks to its sporty look, so a 1968 convertible was chosen as the 1968 Indianapolis 500 pace car.
With all of these being said, it’s easy to understand why this Ford Torino GT that was posted on eBay by seller lds1234 is such a popular listing.
Having received more than 20 bids since the Torino GT made its way to the web, the car is now fighting for a second chance under new ownership. Of course, it’s pretty clear it needs a full restoration, especially as it shows occasional signs of rust and other metal problems.
Most of the parts, however, are rather solid, including the frame rails, but of course, a full inspection is totally recommended for any potential buyer.
The engine under the hood is the standard 302, and surprisingly, it still runs and drives today. However, the seller clearly states that the Torino GT can’t be considered road-worthy just yet.
The bidding for this Torino GT is projected to come to an end in less than 24 hours, but unfortunately, the reserve is yet to be unlocked. The WWW thus needs to do better than $4,150 to give this legendary model another chance.
