1968 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Costs Less Than a New Mustang

Whenever we encounter a defunct model from an American automaker, we remember the good old days of motoring. You know, back when crossovers didn't exist, and the entire industry wasn't heading toward an electric future.
We could dissect this topic in many paragraphs, but since it's not the purpose of this story, we'd better move on to the real reason behind it, which is a 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 XL looking for a new home boasting elegant looks, a serious engine under the hood, and not that many miles on the odo.
This iteration was related to many other Fords and Mercurys, including the Country Squire, Ranch Wagon, LTD, Park Lane, Marauder, Marquis, etc. Most examples that rolled off the line for North America between 1964 and 1964 came with one of the numerous V8 engines available, and a few packed a straight-six.
So, what do you think lies under the hood of this 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 XL? If you said a V8 motor, you either saw the pictures shared above, or you simply nailed it. It is the 390 ci, a 6.4L unit paired with an automatic transmission. It features an Edelbrock carburetor and intake, with the stopping power being provided by the original brakes with front discs.
This 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 XL has a very shiny orange paint finish that looks great, and that's due to the fact that it was recently applied. The car rides on classic five-spoke wheels and features the usual chrome trim. There is no word about a possible restoration, yet we think it underwent one not long ago. Either that or the owner(s) hadn't spared a single penny when it came to its maintenance.
A good indication that it has likely been restored is the mileage. This classic ride had 26,703 miles (42,974 km) under its belt at the time of cataloging, so it has a lot of life left in it. You can find this Ford Galaxie on the Garage Kept Motors website here, but don't click on that link yet, as we still have to tell you how much it costs. At the time of writing, the asking price was $27,900, some $4,000 less than the MSRP of a brand-new Mustang EcoBoost (2.3L). So, could this be your next used vehicle?
This iteration was related to many other Fords and Mercurys, including the Country Squire, Ranch Wagon, LTD, Park Lane, Marauder, Marquis, etc. Most examples that rolled off the line for North America between 1964 and 1964 came with one of the numerous V8 engines available, and a few packed a straight-six.
So, what do you think lies under the hood of this 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 XL? If you said a V8 motor, you either saw the pictures shared above, or you simply nailed it. It is the 390 ci, a 6.4L unit paired with an automatic transmission. It features an Edelbrock carburetor and intake, with the stopping power being provided by the original brakes with front discs.
According to the vendor, this old-timer features power steering and power brakes. It also has air conditioning so that you won't sweat on the occasional drive during summer. The car's interior is mostly black, with the occasional wooden insert and metal trim. We think the dashboard, steering wheel, door cards, gauges, vents, and so on have aged very well. Vehicles used to look great when screens weren't a thing, right?
This 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 XL has a very shiny orange paint finish that looks great, and that's due to the fact that it was recently applied. The car rides on classic five-spoke wheels and features the usual chrome trim. There is no word about a possible restoration, yet we think it underwent one not long ago. Either that or the owner(s) hadn't spared a single penny when it came to its maintenance.
A good indication that it has likely been restored is the mileage. This classic ride had 26,703 miles (42,974 km) under its belt at the time of cataloging, so it has a lot of life left in it. You can find this Ford Galaxie on the Garage Kept Motors website here, but don't click on that link yet, as we still have to tell you how much it costs. At the time of writing, the asking price was $27,900, some $4,000 less than the MSRP of a brand-new Mustang EcoBoost (2.3L). So, could this be your next used vehicle?