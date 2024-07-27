1968 Dodge Power Wagon Was Built in 36 Days, Comes With Loud Surprise Under the Hood

Thirty-six days. That is how long the team had to rebuild a 1968 Dodge Power Wagon. Now, it stands sky high and it is gloriously loud. You can blame the supercharged Redeye Hellcrate engine for that!
Steve and his team, Rock Bottom Offroad, were approached by Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. They wanted a special build for SEMA. It was a very last-minute request. Only 36 days were left to the event, which was very short notice, considering that they knew they would only keep the body of the 1968 Dodge Power Wagon and change everything else on the former military truck. And they pulled it off.
Hardcore off-roaders, they came up with a new frame and a new engine. Now, a 376-cubic-inch (2.7-liter) supercharged Hellcrate power unit works under the hood, pumping out a mind-blowing 809 horsepower. A TRX-sourced transmission puts the power down. An Atlas transfer case and one-ton axles are on the menu as well. This sounds like double trouble.
Massive shocks sport a travel of 36 inches at the rear and 32 inches at the front. The truck rides on the newly developed 37-inch tires from Mickey Thompson. They were actually the reason for the entire build, because Mickey Thompson wanted to introduce them with a show-stopping truck.
Even the Dodge logo was replaced. They couldn't find a new one to fit, so they had to make one on the last day before the truck was sent off to SEMA.
The cabin follows the 'less is more' principle, with shades of grey and black, making use of leather and Alcantara. The team completely redesigned the dashboard to make room for digital gauges. They also changed controllers and air vents, integrated the speakers into the custom center console, which goes all the way to the back, between the captain seats at the rear.
Out on the asphalt, it is loud and stands tall above any other vehicle out there. With the throttle pedal hardly touched, it easily makes its way through the Los Angeles traffic.
It is bouncy in corners but puts down so much power that it makes the one behind the steering wheel cheer. That throttle is the shortest road from frowning to grinning from one ear to the other. They build an off-roader, which pulls like a sports car.
The modded Dodge is for sale for around $300,000 once it is completed.
For the Mickey Thompson logo, they brought in an artist they found on Instagram to hand-paint it. They kept, however, the original load bed of the old truck, which now hosts the tire carrier and two spare tires, the size of those the truck rides on. A custom exhaust brings out all the drama of the Hellcrate engine. Steve did all the welding and says he took his time yet had to fit in the timeframe.
