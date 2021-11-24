1968 Datsun Fairlady 1600 Roadster With Nissan KA24E Swap Looks Tremendously Fun

377-Foot Tuhura Superyacht Takes the Canoe and Makes It Fit for Millionaire Parties

A decade before Nissan came out with the Z, the Japanese automaker used the Fairlady nameplate for the Datsun Sports family of roadsters. Lightweight corner-carving cars that would make a Mazda MX-5 Miata blush with admiration, this lineage was indirectly replaced by the Z. 18 photos SOHC 12-valve powerplant you may know from the 240SX sports car, D21 Hardbody, first-gen Pathfinder, or D22 Navara.



Installed under current ownership and fed by a downdraft carburetor instead of sequential electronic fuel ignition from Hitachi as originally intended, the 2.4-liter motor is more pokey than the Fairlady’s bone-stock engine. The owner had to relocate the battery to the trunk for extra space in the engine compartment, and modifications further include an aluminum radiator with a hardwired electric fan. A replacement exhaust manifold and custom exhaust system also need to be mentioned, along with a five-speed tranny.



Titled in Hawaii as a 1969 model, the one-of-one build was refurbished in the current shade of blue with racing stripes under previous ownership. A set of aftermarket wheel-arch flares are complemented by 14-inch alloys with an eight-spoke design and 195/60 Barum Bravuris 2 summer rubber.



In preparation for the sale, the seller decided to replace the wiring harness, tie rods, and front ball joints for extra peace of mind. A wood-rimmed steering wheel dominates the minimalist cockpit that’s protected by the elements by a quirky soft top. Obviously enough, there are a few areas where this little roadster needs some tender loving care. But on the other hand, whoever ends up buying the Fairlady won’t break the bank fixing it.



Listed on



