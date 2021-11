1968 Datsun Fairlady 1600 Roadster With Nissan KA24E Swap Looks Tremendously Fun

SOHC

Of the circa 40,000 units ever produced, today we’re going to cover a 1968 model bearing the SPL31119603 chassis number. What makes this example stand out in the crowd is the engine compartment. A KA24E resides under the hood, a12-valve powerplant you may know from the 240SX sports car, D21 Hardbody, first-gen Pathfinder, or D22 Navara.Installed under current ownership and fed by a downdraft carburetor instead of sequential electronic fuel ignition from Hitachi as originally intended, the 2.4-liter motor is more pokey than the Fairlady’s bone-stock engine. The owner had to relocate the battery to the trunk for extra space in the engine compartment, and modifications further include an aluminum radiator with a hardwired electric fan. A replacement exhaust manifold and custom exhaust system also need to be mentioned, along with a five-speed tranny.Titled in Hawaii as a 1969 model, the one-of-one build was refurbished in the current shade of blue with racing stripes under previous ownership. A set of aftermarket wheel-arch flares are complemented by 14-inch alloys with an eight-spoke design and 195/60 Barum Bravuris 2 summer rubber.In preparation for the sale, the seller decided to replace the wiring harness, tie rods, and front ball joints for extra peace of mind. A wood-rimmed steering wheel dominates the minimalist cockpit that’s protected by the elements by a quirky soft top. Obviously enough, there are a few areas where this little roadster needs some tender loving care. But on the other hand, whoever ends up buying the Fairlady won’t break the bank fixing it.Listed on Bring a Trailer with eight days of bidding left, the KA24E-powered Fairlady is certain to put a smile on your face on a winding road.