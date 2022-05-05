1968 Chevrolet Camaro With 496 Stroker V8 Is Rocking 701 Dyno-Proven Horsepower

Chassis number 124378N333102 started out as your typical V8-engined Camaro for the 1968 model year. Instead of the original small block, this example of the breed now rocks a big block enlarged to 496 cubic inches.
Assembled by Harrington’s Machine Shop, the 8.1-liter colossus is much obliged to make 701 horsepower and 643 pound-feet (872 Nm) on the dyno. Such numbers would make the 2022 model year Camaro ZL1 blush with admiration, let alone the original specification of the car before your eyes.
Gazing under the hood reveals a Billet Specialties Streamline 14-inch air cleaner that complements a four-barrel carburetor from Holley. An Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold, charcoal gray-finished heads topped off with Billet Specialties Streamline valve covers, Fragola braided lines, a Holley regulator, and a liquid-cooled pressure gauge are featured as well.
The aluminum heads are joined by a forged rotating assembly with a custom-grind roller cam, hydraulic roller lifters, ceramic-coated shorties connected to a true dual exhaust, and a distributor that fires Taylor Spiro Pro loomed spark plug wires. In the front of the engine bay, there’s a Billet Specialties Tru Trac accessory drive spinning a Powermaster alternator, air-conditioning compressor, as well as the Edelbrock-designed water pump.
An oversized aluminum radiator keeps this engine cool, together with an electric puller fan. Fitted with a 700R4 four-speed automatic that spins an Eaton Detroit Truetrac differential with 3.73 gears in the 9.0-inch rear axle, this lump is kept in check by a Wilwood master cylinder, proportioning valve, and four-corner disc brakes. Pictured on 245/40 by 18-inch tires up front and 325/30 by 19-inch rubber out back, the restomodded pony-turned-muscle car flaunts RideTech steering, coil-over shock absorbers, and all that jazz.
Superbly refurbished on the inside as well, the ’68 in the following clip shows very few miles on the clock because the big-block fury was professionally assembled in late 2021. Finished in Victory Red, this badass machine is listed at $147,900 by the peeps at RK Motors Charlotte in North Carolina.
