1968 Chevrolet CaJeep Is a Real Car, Nobody Thinks It Makes Any Sense

Out of the 235,000 Camaros that got to see the daylight in 1968, more than 159,000 units came in the base (and obviously the cheapest as well) configuration.
The production of the RS dropped from close to 65,000 models the year before to nearly 41,000 units in 1968, while the SS accounted for approximately 28,000 cars. The Z/28 was a lot more popular this year, as Chevrolet ended up building nearly 7,200 of them.
What we have here, however, is a one-of-a-kind RS that could sell under a fictional Pontrolet CaJeep brand.
This is because this once-gorgeous Camaro has been converted into the ugly duckling of the automotive industry, with parts users from lots of other vehicles, including Jeep, Pontiac, and the F-250.
The Camaro body has been retained, and while it comes in a very rough shape, it now sits on a Jeep Wagoneer frame which the owner says is still solid. Under the hood, the Camaro RS ditched the Buick engine it was previously equipped with (that’s right, the car no longer had the original engine but a Buick unit) for a Pontiac 350, whose condition is far from perfect as well.
With F-250 springs and a series of other upgrades, this Camaro was used by a previous owner on a daily basis, obviously being driven during the winter as well. However, it ended up in storage in 1991, and it was recently pulled in the condition that you can see in the photos shared by seller mach4spd on eBay.
Obviously, this is a rather unusual mix that makes little sense for any Camaro fanboy out there, and this is probably the reason the vehicle failed to find a new owner at a recent online auction on eBay. Nobody believed it was worth $4,500, so if anything, the Camaro might end up being relisted, possibly with a lower starting bid if the seller really wants to get rid of it.
What we have here, however, is a one-of-a-kind RS that could sell under a fictional Pontrolet CaJeep brand.
This is because this once-gorgeous Camaro has been converted into the ugly duckling of the automotive industry, with parts users from lots of other vehicles, including Jeep, Pontiac, and the F-250.
The Camaro body has been retained, and while it comes in a very rough shape, it now sits on a Jeep Wagoneer frame which the owner says is still solid. Under the hood, the Camaro RS ditched the Buick engine it was previously equipped with (that’s right, the car no longer had the original engine but a Buick unit) for a Pontiac 350, whose condition is far from perfect as well.
With F-250 springs and a series of other upgrades, this Camaro was used by a previous owner on a daily basis, obviously being driven during the winter as well. However, it ended up in storage in 1991, and it was recently pulled in the condition that you can see in the photos shared by seller mach4spd on eBay.
Obviously, this is a rather unusual mix that makes little sense for any Camaro fanboy out there, and this is probably the reason the vehicle failed to find a new owner at a recent online auction on eBay. Nobody believed it was worth $4,500, so if anything, the Camaro might end up being relisted, possibly with a lower starting bid if the seller really wants to get rid of it.