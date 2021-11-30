1968 Chevrolet C10 Is a Red Sign That Old Pickups Can Still Turn Heads

Back in 2019 and 2020, the pre-owned car market was filled with the pickup trucks of old, looking all shiny and fit, hitting the auction blocks across America. We’ve had such events this year as well, but for some reason, they’ve seemed devoid of bed-at-the-back wonders.
By the looks of it, 2022 is shaping up to be a tad richer in this respect, with both the major January sales, organized by Mecum and Barrett-Jackson, bringing to light a good amount of truck-based builds. And there’s no better herald of things to come than this here Chevrolet C10.
We’re pretty certain the half-ton two-wheel-drive breed needs little introduction. Born back in the 1960s as one of the C/K family of trucks, it was around for long enough to make a name for itself back in its day, and iconic enough to be still appreciated and valued in today’s world.
The particular, shiny red example we have here was born back in the year 1968, making it a second-generation machine. Like many of its kind, it was rescued from rust and the crusher and transformed into a modern build that still makes full use of the iconic look of the line.
Described as a professional build, the project presents one of the most flawless bodies we’ve seen come to light this year. Red on all body panels and chrome on the bumpers, grille, and Billet Specialties wheels perfectly enhance each other on the exterior, while the interior is treated to tan leather.
Passenger comfort is taken care of by air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, and power windows, while sound is ensured by Sony hardware.
Under the hood, the unnamed builders of the C10 hid an LS engine of undisclosed power and displacement, rocking a 4-speed automatic transmission.
The truck is listed for sale by Barrett-Jackson during the Scottsdale auction in Arizona in January, where it goes with no reserve.
We’re pretty certain the half-ton two-wheel-drive breed needs little introduction. Born back in the 1960s as one of the C/K family of trucks, it was around for long enough to make a name for itself back in its day, and iconic enough to be still appreciated and valued in today’s world.
The particular, shiny red example we have here was born back in the year 1968, making it a second-generation machine. Like many of its kind, it was rescued from rust and the crusher and transformed into a modern build that still makes full use of the iconic look of the line.
Described as a professional build, the project presents one of the most flawless bodies we’ve seen come to light this year. Red on all body panels and chrome on the bumpers, grille, and Billet Specialties wheels perfectly enhance each other on the exterior, while the interior is treated to tan leather.
Passenger comfort is taken care of by air conditioning, power steering, power brakes, and power windows, while sound is ensured by Sony hardware.
Under the hood, the unnamed builders of the C10 hid an LS engine of undisclosed power and displacement, rocking a 4-speed automatic transmission.
The truck is listed for sale by Barrett-Jackson during the Scottsdale auction in Arizona in January, where it goes with no reserve.