1968 Charger Is a Numbers-Matching All-Black Restomod Affair With a Matching Price Tag

1968 was an iconic year for American cars. Remarkably, two models shot straight to superstar status after staging the most incredible Hollywood car chase. The 1968 Mustang and its same-year Mopar counterpart, the Charger, made "Bullit" a masterpiece of cinema and set the yardstick for action-packed, high-speed car chase filmmaking.
While Ford's emblem benefitted from the Steve McQueen aura of cool and became synonymous with rebellious freedom and ultimate triumph, the Charger put on the cloak of the Antagonist. Dressed in black and with a matching temper, the ominous Dodge stuck a proper "bad-guy-in-a-good-sense" badge on its name.
There are many great-looking Chargers, but few make an impression as striking as an all-black example. And one such baddie is out for your money. Not in the Bullit way; this restomoded Dodge is just up for grabs. $190,000 is no small money, even for a Mopar with an attitude, but the car is in stellar condition (enjoy the photo gallery!).
With codes corresponding from head to toe, the RK Motors-sold vehicle is a one-off that takes its proud Charger R/T lineage to heart. The 440 CI (7.2 liters) big-block V8 matches (in more than just numbers) the three-speed automatic. The Mopar Performance air filter reigns supreme under the hood and above the aluminum Edelbrock intake manifold. No six-pack, though, as gasoline pours to the cylinder heads through a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection system.
No mention is made about the engine's current performance, but the Gear Vendors overdrive is there for a (big) reason – to handle everything the 440 V8 Magnum can throw at it and send it to the Sure Grip 3.91:1 rear differential.
Fully upgraded suspension pairs the climb in power and torque; RideTech coil-overs and four-link at the back and double-A in front keep the Dodge on track. The statement is valid regardless of whether the driver puts the sledgehammer on the gas pedal or pounds the all-wheel disc brakes. Wilwood is charged with discharging this Charger of its road-raging might, with its six-pot pistoning the drilled and slotted discs at the front and four-piston force at the rear.
The distinctive growl of the Charger is resonating deep through the wrapped and bent pipes and out the Flowmaster mufflers. And tire shrieking falls on the shoulders of the color-keyed Forgeline CH3Ps, with their 245/35ZR19 turn-making tires and 295/30ZR20 power-taming rubbers.
Inside is just as good, with a Dakota Digital VHX telemetry and Bluetooth Pioneer sound system being the modern add-ons to the gloomy muscle-flexing originality. Most notably, the steering wheel – a Billet Specialties Select topping a tilting column (also a 2022 commodity) – is the newcomer that fits right in.
The subwoofers in the neatly restored trunk may leave mixed feelings, but it's a mix of awesome and super cool. Speaking of cool, the air conditioning is also brought to today's standards to keep the driver looking just as good as the black with white R/T stripe Charger.
The car got a well-executed restoration and is well within its right to aim high on the scoreboard of money value, given the minute work that went into this project. And while it's not a real-life American Legend like the RK Motors Ford GT40 that won the first LeMans, this Charger gets the same treatment regarding care and respect.
