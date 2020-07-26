1968 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Strada POV Test Drive Includes Chevy V8 Soundtrack

Giotto Bizzarrini is more than a legend. After working at Alfa Romeo and a stint at Ferrari where he developed the 250 GTO among others, the Italian engineers developed the screamin’ V12 that Lamborghini used from the 1960s to 2011.
Bizzarrini also tried his hands at in-house designs, and the 5300 GT Strada is one of those rarefied machines. Produced from 1964 to 1968 to the tune of 133 examples, the low-slung coupe relies on American horsepower and rear-wheel drive.
The Chevrolet 327 is the culprit, a 5.4-liter engine that Bizzarrini mated to a four-speed manual transmission for an engaging driving experience instead of a torque-converter automatic. Speaking of which, Winding Road Magazine had the opportunity to experience a 1968 model from the driver’s point of view.
Wearing headphones is a must because “the audio in this video was recorded with in-ear binaural microphones.” In other words, you’ll hear exactly what the driver heard when he was driving the Italo-American work of automotive art.
Offered for sale by Aston Martin New England, the 365-horsepower sports tourer presents itself in “excellent” condition inside and out. No price has been listed by the dealer, but it’s safe to assume it’s on the expensive side of 5300 GTs.
The odometer clocked just over 46,000 kilometers, translating to 28,600 miles or thereabouts. From the chromed trim to the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful wheels and dual-pipe exhaust system, this Bizzarrini is definitely a sight to behold. Even the engine compartment has been cleaned and detailed to perfection, and the leather on the seats and transmission tunnel appears in tip-top condition.
A 1968 model changed hands for the princely sum of $752,106 three years ago, but a different 5300 GT hammered for $1,417,446 in 2015. Although obscure by Ferrari standards, there’s no denying that Bizzarrinis are blue-chip collectibles.
Giotto’s company – officially named Societa Prototipi Bizzarrini - folded in 1969. After that, the Italian legend worked on various projects with American Motors, General Motors, Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, and Pininfarina.
