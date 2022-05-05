1967 Pontiac Le Mans Barn Find Is Dressed to Impress Despite Many Years in Hiding

If you’re in the market for a classic Pontiac that could be restored to its original glory, this 1967 Le Mans could make the whole thing much easier than expected.
This is because the car comes in an impressive shape even after all these years, with both the exterior and the interior looking like they require only minor TLC.
Make no mistake, this isn’t a mint-condition Le Mans. It does look good, but the body still needs a series of fixes, with the paint exhibiting some occasional bubbles and other minor dings that would need to be addressed by the new owner.
However, the rust isn’t by any means the biggest problem on this barn find, and the floors, for instance, seem very solid. The trunk pan would use some fixes, and so would the passenger door.
The cabin looks fantastic for a car this old, but eBay seller cahabajeep can’t tell if everything inside is still original or not. There’s a chance it is, especially as this Le Mans doesn’t seem like it was molested in any way.
The engine the car was born with is still in there, still working, and still running. It’s a 326 (5.3-liter) that has recently received a new carburetor, a fuel pump, and a fuel line, but it still shouldn’t be considered roadworthy. In other words, the buyer would also need to take care of towing, as the Le Mans isn’t necessarily prepared for public roads.
Without a doubt, this is a rare find, and its impressive condition has caught the attention of many Pontiac fans online. The auction has received more than 20 bids, but the top $11,100 offer can’t unlock the reserve just yet.
Unfortunately, no information on the reserve has been shared, and if you want to see the car in person, you need to reach out to the seller for additional details.
