1967 Pontiac GTO With Supercharged LSA Swap Is Restomod Perfection

Introduced in 1963, the Pontiac GTO remained in dealerships for a little more than a decade, which isn't much compared to most iconic American nameplates. But that was enough for the GTO to strongly influence the muscle car era and become one of the most desirable 1960s high-performance vehicles.
Come 2022, and many GTOs are still around, flexing their beefed-up V8 mills and gorgeous looks at car shows across the U.S. Most of them are restored beauties, but some owners opt to keep the flame alive in restomod form. This 1967 is one of those Ponchos that still rocks an original exterior while hiding a modern mill under the hood.
Finished in a wonderful shade of grey that enhances the car's "coke bottle" styling, this GTO has been in the same family since new. It was driven for several decades before it went into storage, only to return as a modernized muscle car with a long list of goodies.
The original 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 is no longer under the good, but that's not bad news unless you're really hooked on numbers-matching classics. That's because it was replaced by a supercharged LSA. Yup, that's the same mill that Chevrolet offered in the fifth-generation Camaro ZL1.
It's rated at 556 horsepower and 551 pound-feet of torque in stock form, but this baby here features a few upgrades, so it cranks out more than that. More importantly, the MagnaFlow exhaust makes it sound absolutely delicious.
The GTO also rides on a fully adjustable suspension and a modern, nine-inch rear end, while the interior has been redone by the folks over at TMI. And I'm not talking about the seats. This Pontiac also comes with custom door panels and a redone center console. A set of digital gauges and a display on the center stack round off the modernized interior.
While I'd take an all-original GTO over a restomod any day of the week, I have to say that this build is downright fantastic. So hit the play button below to check it out.
