1967 Pontiac GTO Is an Unbelievable Survivor That’s Been in Hiding for 50 Years

However, bigger changes happened under the hood, as the GTO not only came with new safety equipment (required to meet the upgraded regulations in the United States), but it also sported a series of engine tweaks.
First and foremost, the Tri-Power carburetion configuration that was previously available on the GTO waved goodbye to the lineup once and for all. Pontiac, therefore, decided to replace it with the Rochester Quadrajet 4-barrel (a 2-barrel version was also installed on the standard engine, which now produced 335 horsepower).
The production of the 1967 GTO got close to 82,000 units, and just as expected, the hardtop accounted for the lion’s share. No more, no less than 65,000 units came in this body style, with the convertible securing the runner-up spot with 9,500 GTOs. The sports coupe was the rarest version for this model year, as only around 7,000 such GTOs ended up seeing the daylight.
Enter this amazing 1967 Pontiac GTO that was posted on eBay earlier this week by seller 7348johnson.
Of course, this is something that kind of makes sense on a car this old. After all, it’s a 55-year-old vehicle that has never been restored, so everything you see on this GTO was installed by Pontiac itself when the car rolled off the assembly lines.
Worth knowing, however, is that the car has been stored for no more, no less than 50 years. In other words, the GTO spent most of its life indoors, and this pretty much explains how the car looks quite impressive after so many years, even without a previous restoration.
The metal doesn’t come in tip-top shape, but it’s not a wreck either. The seller hasn’t provided any information on any potential rust damage, but the GTO looks solid overall, and this makes it a dreamy candidate for a full restoration.
Recently purchased from the wife of the original engine, this GTO rolled off the assembly lines with a 400 under the hood. The engine was running, and the GTO was drivable when the car was parked, but no further information on its current condition is currently available.
In other words, the buyer would be the one to discover what’s going on under the hood today, so for the time being, it’s safer to assume the engine is no longer running. Hopefully, it’s not locked up from sitting.
Pontiac GTO is also a low-mileage garage find that has only spent a very limited time on the road.
At the end of the day, this Pontiac looks like it has the full package, as it ticks pretty much the essential boxes for a survivor that could eventually be worth a small fortune. First, it’s a one-owner car. Second, it still has everything in place. And third, it’s entirely original, as the car has never been molested in any way.
All of these make this 1967 Pontiac GTO a very expensive project, with the bidding already reaching $15,000 at the time of writing. However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and unsurprisingly, it is yet to be unlocked. This means bidders must do better to trigger the reserve, though it remains to be seen if the GTO ends up finding a new home at the end of the auction.
