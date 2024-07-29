1967 Pontiac GTO Is a True 242 Goat With an Unexpected Surprise Inside the Cabin

Often regarded as the vehicle that kickstarted the muscle car craze, the Pontiac GTO debuted for the 1964 model year as a high-performance upgrade of the LeMans. The bundle was an instant hit and after selling 32,405 units in 1964, sales soared to a whopping 75,352 examples in 1965. By the time Pontiac redesigned the midsize for the 1968 model year, the GTO had found more than 280,000 homes.
For a nameplate this iconic, the first-generation GTO is a somewhat affordable classic nearly 60 years later. Perhaps this is not surprising, given the high production numbers. But like most muscle cars from the golden era, the GTO becomes a hard-to-find gem if you're aiming for an all-original survivor.
However, if you're not a stickler for factory-correct components, you'll pay significantly less compared to an all-original GTO, which is usually more than $60,000. The 1967 Montego Cream example you see here is one of those true 242-code Goats that hides a few mods under the skin.
Hailing from Holbrook, New York, this GTO looks like a regular 1967 Sport Coupe on the outside. Refurbished under previous ownership, the Pontiac sports a relatively fresh paint in factory-correct color and a flawless black vinyl top. The chrome trim also looks complete and shiny at first glance.
The interior is just as impressive. Sure, the all-black upholstery gives the cabin a rather dull look, but personal preference aside, everything is nice and clean—some would say even elegant. But look close enough, and you'll notice the interior is not completely stock. The original steering wheel was removed to make way for a flat-bottom unit.
But that's not the most significant change inside the cabin. The manual shifter shouldn't be here, either. That's because the documentation provided shows this Goat left the assembly line with a three-speed automatic. The six-speed manual, a configuration we don't usually see in modified first-gen GTOs, was installed under previous ownership. It is linked to a limited-slip rear differential.
While the transmission is a different animal from a different era, the 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) appears to be period-correct. In fact, it may just be the vehicle's numbers-matching mill with some aftermarket upgrades. Its status, however, remains unknown.
1967 was the GTO's first year in showrooms with a 400-cubic-inch V8, which replaced the 389-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) unit offered since 1964. The lineup included a two-barrel version and no fewer than three four-barrel variants, including the Ram Air and the HO.
This one's a Ram Air, which would make it very rare (751 units produced), but we're probably looking at a standard four-barrel unit, of which more than 64,000 were sold (more than half with an automatic). The powerplant also features an Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold, a billet pulley system, and MSD ignition components, all of which should contribute to a few extra horses (actual output remains a mystery).
All told, this GTO is some sort of light restomod. And while I don't usually agree with these types of upgrades on classic muscle cars, this 1967 Goat is common enough for them to make sense. Especially with that three-pedal, row-your-own setup inside the cabin.
If it's something you'd park in your driveway, this GTO is under the hammer as we speak. Bidding is at $18,801 with four days to go but the reserve is still in place.
