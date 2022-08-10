1967 Pontiac GTO Is a Mesmerising Time Capsule, Fully Documented and All Original

Pontiac introduced several notable upgrades on the ’67 GTO, but without a doubt, one of the most notable was the demise of the Tri-Power carburetion system.
The company decided to go all-in on the 4-barrel Rochester Quadrajet, though the economy version of the 400 (6.6-liter) V8 was fitted with a two-barrel carburetor.
Pontiac produced close to 82,000 GTOs for this model year, and just as expected, the hardtop accounted for the lion’s share with more than 65,000 units. The convertible was the second most popular body style with 9,500 cars, while the sports coupe was the rarest of them all, with 7,000 units.
A 2-door coupe is also searching for a new owner on eBay, and to be honest, it’s quite surprising that the auction reserve hasn’t already been unlocked.
The car comes in amazing condition, with everything nearly in mint shape. eBay seller rca_6444 says the car has always been parked in a garage, so it’s safe to assume its current condition isn’t the result of a recent restoration but rather of proper maintenance throughout all these years.
While no information has been offered on the engine, the 400 V8 under the hood is most likely the one that came with the car. The owner says the GTO is entirely original, so this makes perfect sense – we expect the engine to be running properly as well, given the overall condition of the car.
One of the most impressive tidbits is the documentation that goes with the car. This GTO sells not only with the original documents from the factory and the dealer but also with the original Pontiac brochures, the service manual, and so much more.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, but as said, the reserve is yet to be triggered. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $38,000.
