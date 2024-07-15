1967 Plymouth Belvedere GTX Is a Droptop Unicorn That Doesn't Need a Hemi To Be a Megastar

65 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile

In 1966, Chrysler Motor Corporation released a street version of its award-winning, competition-mauling engine, the 426 Hemi. The Plymouth division got the lion’s share, dividing it between the twin cousins Belvedere and its high-trim alter ego, the former. The following year, the latter received yet another medal of distinction in the form of the GTX, a superior variant of the same Belvedere. From 1968 onward, the GTX became a separate model but kept its ‘gentleman’s muscle car’ demeanor.