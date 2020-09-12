1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Carbon Edition" Costs $300k Before Options

Each build takes more than 2,000 hours from start to finish, and it’s easy to understand why. In addition to the carbon-clad body, Classic Restorations works its magic on the chassis with tubular subframe connectors, adjustable coilovers, sway bars, Wilwood six- and four-piston brake calipers, and power rack-and-piston steering complemented by a Flaming River tilt column. Under the hood, you are treated to a Coyote Gen 3 crate engine and a Whipple supercharger for a grand total of 810 horsepower at the crankshaft.
Limited to 25 units per year, the Carbon Edition comes with a six-speed manual transmission from Tremec, a Strange Engineering 9.0-inch Fab rear end with 3.70 gears and Posi Traction, as well as 18-inch aluminum wheels. An 18-gallon fuel tank and Vaporworx twin fuel pumps are also standard.
When it comes to optional extras, Classic Restorations has a grand total of six, starting with KPH gauges at $500 and right-hand drive at $12,500. Other extras include the touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation, a Stillwater Designs five-channel amplifier, a subwoofer, and speakers.
Having mentioned the $300k starting price of this licensed replicar that’s registered in the Shelby Registry, care to guess how much a real GT500 costs these days? Mecum sold chassis number 00988 for $330,000 only recently, $15,000 more than the highest pre-auction estimate of $315,000.
The world’s first carbon fiber bodied heritage Shelby GT500CR is here, and Classic Recreations is ready to roar. Beyond bragging rights, this vehicle package includes a special client delivery experience at the Shelby American museum in Las Vegas. Additionally, a private tour, photo opportunity with the vehicle, hotel accommodations for one evening and a specially curated Shelby gift package will be provided. Classic Recreations will also be making a meaningful donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation for each vehicle sold. Get all the details on owning a piece of history: https://bit.ly/2GKv1qJ #classicrecreations . . . . . #classiccars #carbonfiber #carbonfibercars #shelby #shelbyamerican #carbonfibershelby #gt500 #shelbygt500 #mustang #carsofinstagram #carbonfibereverything #musclecars #carswithoutlimits #shelbycars #americanmuscle