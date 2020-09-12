1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Carbon Edition" Costs $300k Before Options

View this post on Instagram

The world’s first carbon fiber bodied heritage Shelby GT500CR is here, and Classic Recreations is ready to roar. Beyond bragging rights, this vehicle package includes a special client delivery experience at the Shelby American museum in Las Vegas. Additionally, a private tour, photo opportunity with the vehicle, hotel accommodations for one evening and a specially curated Shelby gift package will be provided. Classic Recreations will also be making a meaningful donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation for each vehicle sold. Get all the details on owning a piece of history: https://bit.ly/2GKv1qJ #classicrecreations . . . . . #classiccars #carbonfiber #carbonfibercars #shelby #shelbyamerican #carbonfibershelby #gt500 #shelbygt500 #mustang #carsofinstagram #carbonfibereverything #musclecars #carswithoutlimits #shelbycars #americanmuscle

