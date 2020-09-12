autoevolution
1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Carbon Edition" Costs $300k Before Options

12 Sep 2020, 14:08 UTC
Carroll Shelby and the Ford Mustang are joined at the hip since the 1960s, and those first examples of the high-performance pony also happen to be the most desirable out there thanks to their rarity. Thankfully, though, we live in a day and age where companies such as Classic Recreations offer turn-key cars with the blessing of Shelby American and better specs than the originals.
10 photos
1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations1967 Ford Mustang "Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition" by Classic Recreations
Take, for instance, the “Shelby GT500CR Carbon Edition” that starts at $298,000. The Oklahoma-based builder has enlisted carbon-fiber specialist SpeedKore for the body shell of the slithering serpent, which is treated with BASF Glasurit UV-protected clear coat and beautified by the Le Mans gas cap.

Each build takes more than 2,000 hours from start to finish, and it’s easy to understand why. In addition to the carbon-clad body, Classic Restorations works its magic on the chassis with tubular subframe connectors, adjustable coilovers, sway bars, Wilwood six- and four-piston brake calipers, and power rack-and-piston steering complemented by a Flaming River tilt column. Under the hood, you are treated to a Coyote Gen 3 crate engine and a Whipple supercharger for a grand total of 810 horsepower at the crankshaft.

Limited to 25 units per year, the Carbon Edition comes with a six-speed manual transmission from Tremec, a Strange Engineering 9.0-inch Fab rear end with 3.70 gears and Posi Traction, as well as 18-inch aluminum wheels. An 18-gallon fuel tank and Vaporworx twin fuel pumps are also standard.

When it comes to optional extras, Classic Restorations has a grand total of six, starting with KPH gauges at $500 and right-hand drive at $12,500. Other extras include the touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation, a Stillwater Designs five-channel amplifier, a subwoofer, and speakers.

Having mentioned the $300k starting price of this licensed replicar that’s registered in the Shelby Registry, care to guess how much a real GT500 costs these days? Mecum sold chassis number 00988 for $330,000 only recently, $15,000 more than the highest pre-auction estimate of $315,000.

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The world’s first carbon fiber bodied heritage Shelby GT500CR is here, and Classic Recreations is ready to roar. Beyond bragging rights, this vehicle package includes a special client delivery experience at the Shelby American museum in Las Vegas. Additionally, a private tour, photo opportunity with the vehicle, hotel accommodations for one evening and a specially curated Shelby gift package will be provided. Classic Recreations will also be making a meaningful donation to the Carroll Shelby Foundation for each vehicle sold. Get all the details on owning a piece of history: https://bit.ly/2GKv1qJ #classicrecreations . . . . . #classiccars #carbonfiber #carbonfibercars #shelby #shelbyamerican #carbonfibershelby #gt500 #shelbygt500 #mustang #carsofinstagram #carbonfibereverything #musclecars #carswithoutlimits #shelbycars #americanmuscle

A post shared by Classic Recreations (@classicrecreations) on Sep 10, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

 Download attachment: SHELBY GT500CR CARBON EDITION brochure (PDF)

