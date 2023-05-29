1967 Ford Mustang Parked 50 Years Ago Is a One-of-One Gem Awaiting Restoration

How many years of storage does it take to turn a beautiful classic into a rust bucket? Well, it depends on a few factors, but keeping a vehicle in a barn for 50 years is definitely a bad idea. On the flip side, dry storage is a far better option in the long run. And this 1967 Ford Mustang proves that metal isn't all that difficult to preserve in the right conditions.
It may seem hard to believe that a muscle can end up in storage after only a few years off the road, but it's precisely what happened with this Ford-badged muscle car. Built in 1967, it was retired in 1975 after only eight years of action. And it didn't leave the garage until 2023. Yup, that's a whopping 48 years without a sip of gasoline.
How did this happen? Well, based on the car's condition, it was parked to get a few mods. Born as an automatic, the 'Stang now has a four-speed manual gearbox and three pedals inside. Moreover, the previous owner replaced the original blue upholstery with black vinyl. And given the primer finish on most of the body, he also planned to repaint it. Now there's no info on whether he was aiming to change the color, but there are traces of Brittany Blue on the rear quarters, the front fascia, and the door sills.
All told this so-called barn find is a project car that needs a complete makeover. And the good news is that the rear seat and the trunk are loaded with new-old-stock parts purchased in the 1970s. Most are still in their original boxes, yet another hint that this Mustang is an abandoned restoration project.
But you know what's really cool about this Fastback? Thanks to its color combo and optional features, it's also a one-of-one gem. This Mustang was ordered in Brittany Blue with a matching vinyl interior and left the factory with many options. The original owner went with the GT Equipment Group, exhaust mission controls, a center console, AM radio, and the Exterior Decor Group. As for firepower, it's fitted with a 390-cubic-inch V8 of the FE variety.
The latter makes it one of 17,350 cars sold during the 1967 model year, while the automatic transmission narrows it down to 6,730 units. But it's also one of only 104 Mustangs ordered with a blue-on-blue combination. Finally, it's the only pony that also includes the GT Equipment Group, the exhaust emission controls, and the Exterior Decor Group.
Sure, it's nothing fancy equipment-wise, but a one-of-one status comes in handy when restoring a classic to its original specifications. Paired with a numbers-matching engine and a reinstalling of the original gearbox, this Mustang could become a six-figure pony and a gorgeous show car.
It's also one of the first Mustangs fitted with the 390 FE V8. Introduced in 1967 in four-barrel carburetor form, it generated 320 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (579 Nm) of torque when new. Ford also offered a two-barrel version. The 390 was discontinued after the 1969 model year. And here's a fun fact: the iconic 1968 Mustang driven by Steve McQueen in the film "Bullitt" was also a GT 390. Granted, this one is far from being a million-dollar gem, but it's definitely worth restoring. Check it out in the video below.
