1967 Ford Mustang Convertible Was Left to Rot and Is Now in Need of a Mechanic

If you’re going to restore a first-generation Mustang, a 1967 model makes a great deal of sense, seeing as how that was the year in which Ford applied the first substantial redesign to its popular pony car. Despite the original model’s massive success, the carmaker decided it was time for the Mustang to grow in size.
The Dearborn head honchos made that call so that they could fit larger V8 engines under the hood while also offering passengers more room inside, not to mention an overall better interior from a quality standpoint.
The 289 ci (4.7-liter) Windsor V8 became the entry-level big-block, with 2-barrel carburetor units producing 200 hp and 282 lb-ft (382 Nm) of torque, while those with 4-barrel setups had 225 hp and 305 lb-ft (414 Nm) of torque.
It’s the very engine that resides under the hood of this 1967 Mustang Convertible. According to its eBay ad, the car was left sitting “for many years” and has since been brought back to life, although the restoration process is far from complete. This car needs an owner that will invest heavily in getting it to look just as it did when it was new.
Highlights include the three-speed automatic gearbox, power steering, power top (which works and doesn’t leak), disc brakes, Magnum 500 wheels with raised letter tires, plus new fuel tank and fuel lines. The standard black interior needs a lot of work too, but it’s in surprisingly good shape, all things considered.
We also spot a few Shelby parts, such as the hood, which according to the ad is authentic; by the way, this Mustang is described as a “GT500 tribute”.
However, the seller states that while the car can be driven, it's not recommended that you actually attempt to drive it home after purchasing it. In other words, it will start and move around, but a long-distance journey would be unwise.
