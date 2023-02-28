1967 Chevy C10 “Destroyer” Just a Bit of Contrast Short From Being Something to Remember

Like everything else in life, custom cars, trucks, and pickup trucks are subject to personal interpretation and taste. That’s why someone’s dream ride is someone else’s nightmare, and also why I find the 1967 Chevrolet C10 we have here a bit of a letdown.
Surely most of you know and like the Chevy C10. Part of the C/K family that came into the world in 1959 to replace another iconic breed of American pickup truck making, the Task Force, the C10 quickly grew so large it became one of the most important pillars of the half-ton segment in the country. And that showed in the amount of trust and money Chevy invested to keep it rolling off the assembly lines for 43 years straight and no less than four generations.
Officially the C/K stopped being made in 2002, but even before that moment arrived people were going nuts over the first and second generations of the model. Somehow, just like it happened with some of the trucks, competitors like Ford used to make, the C10s of those generations became the bread and butter of many custom garages across the United States, but also the objects of desire for collectors on the lookout for something worth holding on to.
It's hard to believe but even today, more than six decades after the first C10 was produced, people are still reimagining the pickup truck. The one you can admire in the attached gallery is among the freshest on the market, having been restored and modernized in a process that ended back in 2022.
It’s unclear what exact shop is responsible for putting it together, but it’s clear they know their business. Simple yet elegant, old yet modern, a workhorse and a show car at the same time, this C10 seems to have everything it takes to make it a custom ride for the ages. Well, not quite, if you ask me.
The wheels are of Ridler make, black with a chrome edge, sized 20 inches each, and wrapped in the proper rubber. Behind the front ones are disc brakes, and the ones at the back hide drum brakes.
So, pretty much what you’d expect from a custom C10 made in 2022. But for what it’s worth all of that was hidden under an exterior so bland it kind of makes you wish you could undo some of the work performed on the truck.
Sure, the black wheels are a nice fit for the Destroyer Gray paint (obviously, the name of the paint inspired our choice of nickname for this build) generously spread all over the body parts, but it all tends to get very dull as you try to find something to focus your attention on. A touch of contrast (some red here and there, or maybe a tint of yellow) that could round up the entire build and make it one to remember...
Open the doors and you’re not hit by a splash of red, as we’ve seen on a 1970 C10 we discussed not long ago, but by even more dark blandness.
The seats, exciting in design, come in black (and so is the divider between them) and don’t seem to get your blood pumping in any way. The angular dashboard, which holds Dakota digital instruments and a Bluetooth-capable RetroSound stereo system, doesn’t stray far from that look either, and even the windshield adds to the weight that seems to be pressing down on you when looking at this thing.
Yet there are probably some among you who like this truck just as it is, and you might want to pay a bit of attention to what comes next.
You can find the truck on the lot of cars Missouri-based Classic Car Studios is currently selling. The truck is not only new in terms of time since completion, but also in terms of mileage, as it only shows 87 miles (140 km) on the clock.
Asking price? You all know these things never come cheap, and a pickup looking like this (even without the contrasting bits I think it badly needs) is no exception: the sticker reads $99,900.
